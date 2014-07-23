Amit Jain

McDonald’s, KFC will struggle to regain trust after expired-meat scandal
Jul 23, 2014
Amit Jain

McDonald’s, KFC will struggle to regain trust after ...

PR experts from the region weigh in on how the fast-food giants can regain trust after a TV sting revealed expired meat in their supply chains.

How DiGi converted a viral video into a PR win
Jul 22, 2014
Emily Tan

How DiGi converted a viral video into a PR win

With a quick reaction, Malaysian teleco DiGi turned a road-rage incident into an exemplary public-relations win befitting its Ramadan-related campaign.

GSK in a PR hole as China indicts two western investigators
Jul 15, 2014
Amit Jain

GSK in a PR hole as China indicts two western ...

The global pharmaceutical giant faces further trouble as China files charges against two private eyes who were hired by the former GSK China CEO to investigate a bribery scandal.

PR agencies scramble to stake claims in Myanmar
Jun 12, 2014
Amit Jain

PR agencies scramble to stake claims in Myanmar

As Burma comes out of decades of self-imposed isolation, PR agencies are rushing to do business. The Blink Agency is the latest to set up shop.

PR battle lines drawn over formula milk
May 12, 2014
Amit Jain

PR battle lines drawn over formula milk

Campaigners and corporations are once again locked in a PR war.

Jonathan Sanchez tipped to leave Unilever
Apr 2, 2014
Amit Jain

Jonathan Sanchez tipped to leave Unilever

SINGAPORE - Jonathan Sanchez, vice president, global communications and sustainability at Unilever, has resigned, according to sources.

