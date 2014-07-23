PR experts from the region weigh in on how the fast-food giants can regain trust after a TV sting revealed expired meat in their supply chains.
With a quick reaction, Malaysian teleco DiGi turned a road-rage incident into an exemplary public-relations win befitting its Ramadan-related campaign.
The global pharmaceutical giant faces further trouble as China files charges against two private eyes who were hired by the former GSK China CEO to investigate a bribery scandal.
As Burma comes out of decades of self-imposed isolation, PR agencies are rushing to do business. The Blink Agency is the latest to set up shop.
Campaigners and corporations are once again locked in a PR war.
SINGAPORE - Jonathan Sanchez, vice president, global communications and sustainability at Unilever, has resigned, according to sources.
