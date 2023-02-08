Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Shengdi Ji, Double Nice

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Shengdi Ji

General manager

Double Nice Culture & Media Co.

Shanghai

A quick learner and responsible leader, Shengdi Ji took over more than 20 projects in a year and completed the transformation of the content business in a month. As one of the youngest team founders, Ji expanded the team from 5 to 50 people, won over 20 new clients and achieved 100% annual growth in business in the past year.

A pioneer of Gen Z marketing in China, Ji, earned millions of user discussions and impressions online for her "KFC X The Original God" gaming collaborations with Yum Brands, substantially increasing sales for both KFC and the game.

Ji opened the young male skincare market for L'Oréal Men Expert with consumer education on Bilibili, Gen Z's favourite platform in China, and helped the brand reach new sales records and stay on top of the Double 11 sales list with a virtual idol metaverse project.

She also led the Chinese dairy brand Mengniu’s collaboration with The Original God as well, which topped the ‘618’ shopping festival sales list. Perhaps just as importantly, it also promoted Mengniu’s ice cream van in Guizhou mountain areas as a CSR project for the brand, encouraging younger consumers to participate in charity events.

As you can tell, Ji’s marketing strategy is not just focused on business performance, but aims to meet the social value needs of young consumers. Keeping an eye on the long term, she aims to build brands with purpose while encouraging consumers to help co-create more meaningful content.

Under Ji’s leadership, the turnover rate at the agency has remained at 10% over the past two years, far lower than most others in China. With her positive working attitude and optimistic personality, Ji has become a role model for her teammates and a right-hand assistant to her boss.

As a young leader, Ji encourages a flat management structure and respects the ideas from young employees. By acting on their ideas, she also supports diversified development for staff and creates career planning and skills training based on the needs and characteristics of individuals in the team.

Prior to Double Nice, Ji worked for GroupM and Dentsu in Shanghai as a media planner on award-winning projects, such as League of Legends S8 and KFC KI Colonel.