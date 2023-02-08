Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jasmine Yang, MSL

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Jasmine Yang

SVP, strategic corporate communications, health communications, China

MSL

Shanghai

For the past 12 years of her working life, Jasmine Yang has been dedicated to the world of PR agencies. In that time, Yang has risen through the ranks to become, at the age of 34, the youngest SVP in MSL China's history. She currently chairs two business practices at MSL: Strategic Corporate Communications and Health Communications.

As a business manager, Yang took six years to revitalise the Strategic Corporate Communications Practice of MSL to take the leading position in the market. She tripled the business size of the practice in the first three years and kept an average YOY growth rate at 30% without compromising the profitability.

Furthermore, Yang courageously created the Health Communications Practice from scratch. She made MSL a reputable player in the field within four years through a variety of game changing initiatives including ecosystem, social influencers and technology innovations. Yang has successfully built up a sizable health communications practice for MSL Shanghai and more importantly, differentiated MSL Shanghai from others in the health communications sector.

As a leader, Yang believes people don’t want to be managed, but rather people want to be part of a shared vision, and that’s the only way to be successful in the long run. Guided by this shared value, Yang’s team keeps a turnover rate that is significantly lower than the industry average.

Outside of the company, Yang has built up a partner ecosystem that allows her practice to thrive from strategic collaboration. It covers influential media outlets, industry associations, academies, and business consultancy.

She also created a holistic social media influencers platform featuring healthcare providers (HCPs). The platform greatly boosts the efficiency of consumer engagement for health companies. While the concept of health companies owning a social media HCP influencers platform was new and was met with a variety of challenges, Yang persevered and introduced a professional social media influencer recruiting and training system, a content bank for creative health education materials and endorsements from relevant industry associations.