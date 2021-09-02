Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Nikki Ding, Matterkind

Ding has pioneered new products and processes for IPG’s practices that have driven significant business results, and is actively working to bring greater gender diversity to the tech industry in China.

Women to Watch 2021: Nikki Ding, Matterkind
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Nikki Ding

General manager
Matterkind China
China

An engineer by trade, Nikki Ding has worked her way up the ranks of the IT industry across Dell, LinkedIn, LiveRamp and now Matterkind—subverting gender stereotypes along the way.

At LiveRamp she was responsible for setting up the data and machine-learning platform for IPG China, where she helped to uncover new ways to use first- party data. Soon after she joined IPG’s Kinesso & Matterkind as the martech general manager, where she has driven significant innovations for the business. Ding has championed the integration of Kinesso’s data, tech and consulting capabilities with Matterkind’s addressable media activation, introduced a private traffic-automation solution and has worked on multiple joint solutions with Acxiom to help brands in China navigate walled-garden ecosystems. Jonathan Beh, the CEO of Kinesso China, said Ding has “played a crucial role in cementing together our advanced adtech with martech solution” and integrating first-, second- and third-party data activation. All these have resulted in major billings growth from clients such as A2, Accenture and Converse. Her work has also won several awards including a bronze for Precision Marketing of the Year 2021 at the China Advertising Marketing Awards.

Beyond her business contributions, Ding is passionate about developing her team and nurturing other talent across the IPG network. She has encouraged her team to gain certifications and has put together workshops to educate teammates, clients and the industry on emerging areas like AI and machine learning. She is a thought leader and regularly speaks at conferences and contributes to industry publications.

As a female engineer who has grappled with biases and pay gaps, Ding is actively working to bring a gender balance to tech by encouraging young female graduates to consider a career in the ad and martech industry. As a mother to an 8-year-old, she has fostered a culture of work-life balance.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Amber Chen, DuoZhun

Women to Watch 2021: Lylah Juinio, BBDO Shanghai
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Lylah Juinio, BBDO Shanghai

Women to Watch 2021: Ning (Jessica) Zhang, Mindshare
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Ning (Jessica) Zhang, Mindshare

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
17 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.