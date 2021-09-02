Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC

Ngo sits at the forefront of the adtech disruptors in the industry, leading big opportunities such as driving traditional to programmatic shifts, and thriving in a cookieless world.

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC
SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Colleen Ngo

Vice president of partnerships and investment
Xaxis APAC
Singapore

Colleen Ngo's experience in digital advertising spans the globe. Working across both the US and APAC for the past 15 years, she has accumulated a wide breadth of experience in the publisher, tech partner and agency ecosystem.

Before joining Xaxis APAC, Ngo relocated from Yahoo/Verizon’s US headquarters to Hong Kong and then Singapore, building APAC’s direct response business and productising Yahoo/Verizon’s performance-marketing solutions. In Singapore, Ngo headed the marketing team for Brightcove APAC and oversaw its marketing strategy. She then led the programmatic adoption of SSP technologies across major media publishers in Asia at Rubicon Project.

Now overseeing 15 markets across the region for Xaxis as VP of partnerships and investment, Ngo has been instrumental in leading the ground-breaking initiative to size up and migrate millions of dollars of traditional video I/O executions to integrated video buys that were transacted programmatically. This investment shift enabled Xaxis to be early adopters of programmatic guaranteed deals. The adoption of double-digit percentage growth in programmatic investments across APAC’s top 25 clients is another testament to her passion and commitment.

Today, Ngo sits at the forefront of the next disruptors in the industry—leading Xaxis’ strategies in navigating big opportunities such as driving traditional to programmatic shifts, thriving in a cookieless world, AI innovation, and creative transformation. She is also instrumental in setting up strategic partnerships to futureproof Xaxis’ business with new emerging channels such as digital out-of-home and new entrants like TikTok and Amazon in the region, alongside new DSP and technology players.

In addition to blazing her own trail in the industry, Ngo is equally committed to nurturing and elevating new talent. As part of the Global Xaxis Mentorship Programme, Ngo mentors various mid- and junior-level employees, sharing her wealth of experience and encouraging younger employees. Over the past five years in the programme, she has groomed more than eight mentees across markets, many of whom have since grown into leadership positions. Externally, Ngo is an active mentor with the Vedica Scholar Programme for Women, which offers a combination of classroom learning, hands-on work experience, mentoring and coaching to prepare young aspiring women who want to become future leaders in India and the region.

A brilliant mix of strategy and empathy and someone who goes above and beyond to ensure every partnership is a win-win for all involved, Ngo is a thinker who has a proven eye for identifying the next big opportunity and the tenacity to make it happen.

SEE ALL OF THE 2021 WOMEN TO WATCH
Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Sonya David, iProspect
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Sonya David, iProspect

Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP

Women to Watch 2021: June Oh, MediaMath
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: June Oh, MediaMath

Women to Watch 2021: Ritika Gupta, Reprise
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Ritika Gupta, Reprise

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of ...

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.