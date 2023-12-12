Winnie the Pooh gives a crap about deforestation

Over 1 million trees are destroyed every day to make traditional toilet paper. That's crappy news for us all, especially for Ad Nut who's very existence depends on the survival of the forest and the trees that keep us all alive.

But it turns out that everyone's favourite bear, Winnie-the-Pooh, is a bear after AdNut's heart. In a valiant effort to try and draw the world's attention to the devastating impact of deforestation, the classic Winnie-the-Pooh story by A.A. Milne that came into the public domain in the US last year after its copyright expired, has now been reimagined by cheeky toilet paper brand, Who Gives A Crap, to reflect environmental changes.

Winnie-the-Pooh: The Deforested Edition, features the original story by A. A. Milne alongside illustrations reimagined to represent the impact of land cleared every day to make traditional toilet paper.

Where once lush trees stood, home to the many furry friends, they have now been replaced by felled tree stumps. The revision has also been extended to the iconic Hundred Acre Wood map, depicting the widespread impact on all of Winnie-the-Pooh's friends.

The first-of-its-kind Deforested Edition of Winnie-the-Pooh was only available for purchase in the US. The release sparked global headlines and debate and sold out in less than 48 hours. The book was sustainably created with recycled paper, from old notebooks and office supplies, with all proceeds going to Who Gives A Crap’s WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) partners to help give everyone in the world access to clean water and sanitation.

Ad Nut commends Who Gives A Crap for this master stroke. What better way to cut through all the noise, make a genuine impact, and get the world to pay attention than through a character as iconic as Winnie-the-Pooh.

Who knew that it would be a toilet paper brand, of all brands, that would restore some of Ad Nut's faith in humanity. Perhaps the world is not such a crappy place after all.