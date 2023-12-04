Why the best screen savers may be repulsive ones

Photography of a person spitting, dead animals and a building being demolished are being used by TheOr to encourage the UK to reserve energy to save the planet.

The agency has created a website where people can download a selection of 13 images to use as a screensaver to remind them to swtich off their TVs and laptops when they are not in use.

The site explains that when on standby, the devices use 10 times the amount of power than when they are in sleep mode. It encourages people to sign up to environmental organisation Friends of the Earth's newsletter.

The images have been shot by Max Virgili, Stephen Burridge, Charlie Birch, Ezekiel, Jay Russell and Daantje Bons. The campaign has been created by Amy Fasey and Jacob Hellström.

Credits

Agency: TheOr

Creative: Amy Fasey

Creative: Jacob Hellström

Producer: Ruth Armitt

Photography: Max Virgili (hero image), Stephen Burridge, Charlie Birch, Ezekiel, Jay Russell, Daantje Bons

Photographers' agents: Tom Burns, Common People; Craig Shipman, LGA Management



