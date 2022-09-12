Gorillas tells customers to ‘do whatever’ in global campaign

Grocery delivery service Gorillas has released a global campaign that highlights all the things people can do when they don’t have to go to the supermarket.



Created by Mother’s TheOr, a 30-second ad uses multimedia elements to convey what viewers can do with their free time.



The voiceover says: “Instead of going to the supermarket, you can get on with whatever you’d rather be doing.”



It cuts to various activities depicted through animation, photography and video, from nap-time with a dog and a drumming granny to scrolling through dating apps and “making the Starship 5000”.



The spot was directed by Nathalie Gordon, Tom Snell and Dylan Hartigan, ending with the line: “We deliver groceries, so you can do whatever.”



“Gorillas is a dream client,” Sarah Oberman, co-founder and strategy lead at TheOr, explained. “We love working with modern, energetic brands wanting to disrupt their market.”



Oberman added: “Seeing that ambitious spirit doing so well for them has been incredible so we can’t wait to see this campaign out in the world.”



It will run across video-on-demand, digital and social, as well as supporting material across out-of-home and digital out-of-home.



Media planning and buying was handled by Mindshare.



Angharad Probert, vice-president of brand at Gorillas, said: “We are not like other instant delivery services so our comms need to feel different too. And we know that TheOr are all about doing things differently, which is why it was a perfect fit from day one.”



This the second global campaign TheOr has produced for the delivery service since it was appointed without a pitch in 2021.



“Get on with whatever” follows its debut work in April 2022 “Whatever London wants”, which subsequently ran in markets around Europe, UK and the US.



It launched with a 30-second ad diving into London’s shopping habits, as the agency used the app’s data to find out what groceries were most popular in different areas of London.



Commenting on the new campaign, Probert added: “It was important for us to create a campaign that cuts through the noise and talks about the real and highly relatable emotional benefits you gain from using our service.



“We could have easily created a campaign like our competitors and just shout about speed and convenience but there is more depth to us as a brand and what we stand for.



“TheOr has recognised this brilliantly by helping us create a campaign that will reframe how our customers see us – not just as a brand that does their grocery shopping for them, but more importantly a brand that can give them some much needed time back.”