Advertising Digital Media Analysis News
Brandon Doerrer
1 day ago

Why Capcom is targeting the women who play "Street Fighter"

EXCLUSIVE: A new campaign focuses on the fighting game’s roster of women to attract non-traditional “Street Fighter” players.

Lily is one of the new female characters featured in Capcom's
Lily is one of the new female characters featured in Capcom's "Street Fighter 6." (Photo credit: Capcom)

Capcom is reaching out to a portion of its player base that's relatively under the radar with a new campaign that highlights the roster of female characters in “Street Fighter 6.”

The video game developer partnered with G/O Media to produce videos focused on the women who worked on the game as well as new and returning female characters, and push them out across its various properties.

Capcom’s goal is to spark interest beyond its typical crowd of players and attract the continuously growing group of women who identify as gamers, said Jaclyn Simmons, senior brand marketing manager at Capcom.

“This is not only to garnish new female fans but also to celebrate the ones that exist,” she said.

Almost half (48%) of gamers are women, according to Statista.

Women contribute to the larger tale of how the storied fighting game series has resonated with players since the first “Street Fighter” game was released in 1987 – making their story worth acknowledging, Simmons said.

“What really is the core essence of how we’ve been approaching this is the storytelling that is behind everyone’s connection to this franchise,” she said. “For us, it’s about that share of voice.”

Women have faced a number of barriers in fighting games. For decades, conversations have swirled around oversexualized character design. Some have lobbed the responsibility at developers, calling for the removal of characters fighting in scant clothing with gratuitous jiggle physics. Others have called on gamers to stop sexualizing characters with their body shapes.

 

Women who have competed at the highest levels of fighting games have called out toxic behavior from male competitors and spectators at tournaments and online.

As more women get into games generally, Capcom stands to add to the small group who play “Street Fighter” should it continue to acknowledge and welcome them, Simmons said.

“I hope this creates a new standard that we can reflect for future Capcom titles to come,” she said.

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

3 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

4 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

6 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Improving on paying for performance

7 Improving on paying for performance

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

8 Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

9 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

10 From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

Related Articles

How Capcom launched a game on Reddit
Feb 17, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

How Capcom launched a game on Reddit

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2023: Judges must raise the standard on purpose work, creatives say
10 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Cannes Lions 2023: Judges must raise the standard ...

Purpose work will still be prominent this year, but it needs more scrutiny in the judging room, creatives agree.

Target ranked as top brand in support of LGBTQIA+ community
10 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Target ranked as top brand in support of LGBTQIA+ ...

The survey took place after Target removed some items from its Pride merchandise following a backlash.

Clean Creatives pitches in on anti-Shell movement
10 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Clean Creatives pitches in on anti-Shell movement

Group released a guide on pushing back against agencies pitching for the Shell global media account.

Advice to LGBTQ+ friendly brands: be prepared
10 hours ago
Jon Pollard

Advice to LGBTQ+ friendly brands: be prepared

Pride can sometimes come before a fall.