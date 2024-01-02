Analysis PR
Diana Bradley
2 days ago

What other brand should have an edible mascot?

Pop-Tarts allowed their mascot to be devoured as part of its sponsorship of an American college football match.

The winning players consumed Strawberry, the mascot, as part of the celebration. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
The winning players consumed Strawberry, the mascot, as part of the celebration. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

The first edible mascot, a frosted Pop-Tart named Strawberry, stole the show at the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 29. 

The mascot went viral after it was lowered into a toaster to become an “edible trophy.” Kansas State players enthusiastically chowed down on Strawberry’s toasty corpse after their 28-19 victory over North Carolina State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The incident sparked memes, and brands such as Duke’s Mayo and Buffalo Wild Wings reacted on social media. 

Cheez-Its, also a Kellanova brand, also responded to the fiasco with its own mascot, who really wanted people to know he is not edible.

As part of Pop-Tarts’ campaign, which was supported by Weber Shandwick, fans were encouraged to visit Prop-Tarts.com and predict non-game-related antics and offbeat moments sprinkled throughout the Pop-Tarts Bowl for the chance to win free merch. 

Pop-Tarts’ effort generated $12.1 million in media exposure for its parent company, Kellanova, according to Apex Marketing Group. 

The company previously known as Kellogg spun off cereal business W.K. Kellogg last October. Kellogg was renamed Kellanova as part of the deal. 

Could Pop-Tarts be onto something? Does the world need more edible mascots? If so, what other brand should definitely have an edible mascot? Take the PRWeek US poll

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

2 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

3 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

4 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

5 Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

6 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

Happy holidays! See you in 2024

7 Happy holidays! See you in 2024

Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

8 Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

9 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

10 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Related Articles

Mascots: it’s a 'love to hate' game
Jul 20, 2023
Grant Hunter

Mascots: it’s a 'love to hate' game

Flying puppy takes regional branding to new heights
Feb 22, 2017
David Blecken

Flying puppy takes regional branding to new heights

Dole Packaged Foods' global CMO on leveraging 'superpowers' amid COVID-19
Apr 22, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Dole Packaged Foods' global CMO on leveraging ...

‘Fendirumi’ symbolise traditional luxury’s desperation
Oct 28, 2016
David Blecken

‘Fendirumi’ symbolise traditional luxury’s desperation

Just Published

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?
54 minutes ago
Lucy Shelley

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?

It turns out that astrology is the reason you couldn’t focus last Thursday. Forget data scientists and AI modelling. Find out your perfect role and optimal productivity time based on the stars.

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched

Determined to make a difference, Danni Dimitri has ‘Hatched’ a new breed of agency that aims to set a new example for women practitioners.

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024
3 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024

Agency leaders share some of their plans for 2024.