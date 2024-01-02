What other brand should have an edible mascot?

The first edible mascot, a frosted Pop-Tart named Strawberry, stole the show at the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 29.

The mascot went viral after it was lowered into a toaster to become an “edible trophy.” Kansas State players enthusiastically chowed down on Strawberry’s toasty corpse after their 28-19 victory over North Carolina State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The incident sparked memes, and brands such as Duke’s Mayo and Buffalo Wild Wings reacted on social media.

this is why I no longer sponsor a bowl game https://t.co/j7xt3siQW5 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 1, 2024

Cheez-Its, also a Kellanova brand, also responded to the fiasco with its own mascot, who really wanted people to know he is not edible.

The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten pic.twitter.com/qWeOKE822X — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024

As part of Pop-Tarts’ campaign, which was supported by Weber Shandwick, fans were encouraged to visit Prop-Tarts.com and predict non-game-related antics and offbeat moments sprinkled throughout the Pop-Tarts Bowl for the chance to win free merch.

Pop-Tarts’ effort generated $12.1 million in media exposure for its parent company, Kellanova, according to Apex Marketing Group.

The company previously known as Kellogg spun off cereal business W.K. Kellogg last October. Kellogg was renamed Kellanova as part of the deal.

Could Pop-Tarts be onto something? Does the world need more edible mascots? If so, what other brand should definitely have an edible mascot? Take the PRWeek US poll.