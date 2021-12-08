What if a pop star wrote a song about you, Samsung wonders

Who hasn't fantasised about being the subject of a song? Ad Nut for one believes that Ad Nut's adventures around the forests of adland would make for riveting riffs and melodies.

But alas, Samsung believes that stories about friendship and sisterly bonds make for better listening.

The electronics giant recruited US singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter to write a song (with the help of her producer and co-writer Leroy Clampitt and co-writer Skyler Stonestreet) about three of her fans, using stories told by their friends or family. Carpenter is the newest member of Samsung’s global influencer program #TeamGalaxy.

Filmmaker Gia Coppola then directed music videos for each of the songs. Ad Nut especially enjoys the video set in Ad Nut's lodgings, the treehouse.

The personalised songs form a holiday campaign created by social creative agency We Are Social Australia. At the end of each song, the fans are gifted with a different Samsung Galaxy product that is "emblematic of their relationship", the agency said in a press release. This includes the Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2. The campaign aims to "inspire further holiday gifting between friends".

The three campaign videos have been distributed globally across Carpenter’s and Samsung’s social channels. They include:

'Long-Distance Diners', about best friends Lee and Sofia, who are reunited for the first time in two years.

'Dancing In The Dugout', about former softball teammates Erin and Ari, who return to the field where they forged their close friendship.

'Panic! In The Treehouse', which recalls a close encounter shared by sisters Annie and Jamie.

Carpenter said: "My fans have been so supportive of me for so long. Being able to deliver gifts to them through music was a dream and partnering with Samsung allowed me to give the best holiday gift of all-time. The songwriting process was also very fun because I’m usually pulling from my own life. It was amazing to be given the chance to tell someone else’s story."

Credits

Client: Samsung Electronics

Digital Marketing Group: David Moon, Lea Kim and Jenny Junghee Yoo

Agency: We Are Social Australia

Executive Creative Director: Edu Pou

Creative Partner: Bob Mackintosh

Copywriter: Nicholas Carolan

Art Director: Dean Mathers

Executive Producer: Thea Carone

Strategist: Jarryd Patel

Client Services Director: Kelly Spence

Senior Account Director: Hilary Jacobs and Nathan Higgins

Senior Account Manager: Polina Patroucheva

Production: The Directors Bureau

Director: Gia Coppola

Edit and post: Arc Edit

Sound design: Song Zu