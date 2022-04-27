Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

What are the world's most accessible online brands?

Brand such as Visa, Chanel, and Accenture are considered to be some of the most visible and inclusive online, according to a new index.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

A new report by marketing platform Affise has determined which of the world’s online brands and retailers are the most accessible to a wide range of web users.

Using Google’s Chrome DevTools and Lighthouse, the Online Shopping Accessibility Index determines the user experiences of some of the world’s top online conglomerates, giving them an accessibility rating score out of a 100.

Financial service provider Visa was crowned the world's most accessible online brand, scoring an admirable 100 in the convenience rankings. This includes only one web accessibility error and 13 web alerts, highlighting that a great deal of time would have been spent on making things suitable for customers with disabilities. Chase Bank took second place, also scoring 100, with one accessibility error and two contrast errors. 


To calculate the accessibility score, the report utilised Google Lighthouse, a tool which takes into account factors that compromise a site's accessibility such as unhelpful alt text, irrelevant page titles, and brands using colour to convey their messages. The brands that came out on top needed to appeal to as wide a range of web users as possible.

The report also ranked different industry sectors by their online accessibility credentials, and found that some industries have taken more online shopping accessibility measures than others when it comes to online shopping. 

Renault and Volvo were found to be the most accessible automotive brands in the world. Chanel and H&M are leading the way for accessible fashion websites. Meanwhile, fan favourite Costa was revealed as the most accessible restaurant website, and Accenture tops the list as the most accessible tech website.

“As astonishing as it might seem in 2022—and particularly after events of the past two years have left so many reliant on internet access and online shopping —a huge number of online retailers still refuse to take into account the fact that many individuals have a wide range of disabilities that can make online shopping an extremely difficult and overwhelming task,” said the report authors.

It has been determined that the average UK ‘click away’ cost equated to £17.1 billion (U$23 billion) in 2019, so it is more crucial than ever to determine where these brands are going wrong and offer methods of improving the user-friendliness of their websites, and ultimately improve their online sales and profits.


As well as crowing the most accessible online e-commerce brands, the index also revealed the expected ecommerce revenue of the top 20 countries in 2022. Unsurprisingly, China is expected to be the world’s biggest generator of ecommerce revenue in 2022, predicted to generate a whopping US$1.6 billion by the end of the year. The US is predicted to generate the second-largest amount of ecommerce revenue at US$876 million with Japan in third place predicted to generate US$241 million by the close of the year.  

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

5 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

7 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

8 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

9 Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
Digital
Jun 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends ...

Reprise rides the ecommerce express
Analysis
Apr 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

Reprise rides the ecommerce express

Meet Poizon, China’s latest ecommerce platform
Analysis
Apr 7, 2022
Wenzhuo Wu

Meet Poizon, China’s latest ecommerce platform

Havas Media debuts ecommerce offering in Australia
Digital
Apr 6, 2022
Staff Reporters

Havas Media debuts ecommerce offering in Australia

Just Published

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO
Media
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

The former Mindshare APAC MD will head up a fresh OMD regional leadership team with David McCallen as CSO and Matthew Ho as CCO.

Ogilvy China sees leadership changes as Melinda Po departs
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy China sees leadership changes as Melinda Po ...

The China team announces a series of top-level appointments and promotions with Yong Yuan leading the region's advertising business.

Move and win roundup: Week of April 25, 2022
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of April 25, 2022

Initiative, InMobi, Livewire, Virtue, The Society of Publishers in Asia, FT Consulting, Nucleus PR, Plus, senior appointments at Ogilvy China, TBWA India, Shutterstock, Publicis China, Uniplan, and more.

Publicis Creative defends agency brands under unified P&L
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Publicis Creative defends agency brands under ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: With the consolidation of its creative agency brands under the leadership of Natalie Lam, this supergroup is unlike any other in the industry.