We Are Social appoints global head of gaming division

We Are Social has appointed Rachel Rakowski as global head of gaming, in a newly created role for the agency.

Rakowski will lead the agency's gaming-focused division – We Are Social Gaming – working closely with the agency’s local markets to help them drive global growth in the gaming space.

We Are Social Gaming launched in November 2021 and now has 50 gaming and esports experts working across its entire client portfolio, within the agency's wider team of over 1,300 people across its 18 offices worldwide.

Since its launch, the division has produced a range of gaming activations for major brands including Uber Eats, Vodafone and Riot’s League of Legends. The agency has also been shortlisted and received awards from notable programmes for its gaming projects, including The One Show, Clio, Webby and Epica Awards.

With over 10 years of experience in the games industry, Rakowski joins from Logitech G, where she spent just over two years as brand manager of gaming simulation. In this role she was responsible for the creation and execution of Logitech G’s simulation and controller products, where she helped increase the company’s brand visibility and market share in the simulation space.

Rakowski has also previously fronted esports tournament operations for major gaming publishers including Jagex and Blizzard, in addition to working with major brands active in the gaming space, such as Red Bull and McLaren.



She said: “I’m joining an agency that already has some incredible momentum in the gaming space. With a dream client roster, knowledgeable gaming squad and a lot of future potential, I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to expanding our offering in the ever-changing world of games – adding new capabilities such as game development, experiential metaverse services, esports tournament operations, partnerships and much more.”

In her new role, Rakowski will report to Stefano Maggi, regional EU lead at We Are Social.

Maggi said: “Rachel has an extraordinary background in gaming and a deep understanding of gaming culture. She has an unconventional approach to briefs and huge experience in building teams both agency and client side.

“With her support, our global gaming squad leaders and our local teams all over the world are set to enhance the impact that gaming drives for brands. That means driving connections between people, communities, and brands, all while crafting messages that are meaningful to our clients’ audiences.”