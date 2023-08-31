News
Viacom18 bags linear and digital BCCI rights for five years

Disney Star and Sony Pictures Networks India were also in the running.

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to his official X account to announce that Viacom18 has secured the broadcast rights for team India's home games. The deal includes both linear and digital platforms for five years. 
 
This development signals the end of BCCI's association with Disney Star, which had notably retained the rights in 2018 with a deal valued at INR 6,138 crore.
 
The deal will be running till March 2028. Viacom18 also has the digital rights for the Indian Premier League and the TV and digital rights for the Women's Premier League.
 
Shah also expressed his gratitude to Disney Star for their support over the years. 
 
