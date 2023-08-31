Viacom18 bags linear and digital BCCI rights for five years

Congratulations @viacom18 �� for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to…— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023
Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe. 2/2— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 31, 2023