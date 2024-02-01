Disney reaches agreement to sell 60% in India unit to Viacom18
Expected to close by February-end, the evaluation of the deal is significantly lower than Disney's 2019 acquisition value.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Caregiving and familial aid in Japan: ‘An inevitable...
As Japan faces an ageing population and dwindling workforce, we hear from leaders at EssenceMediacom Japan and Uber Japan about why generational diversity, gender diversity, and familial aid are the way forward for a more compassionate workplace.
Despite layoffs, Amazon dominates Q4 with $14.7 ...
After a year of mass layoffs, the company is more profitable than ever after.
Women to Watch 2023: Terri Owens, GroupM
Terri Owens' journey in the digital sphere is one of audacity, innovation, and sheer determination.
Global social media users surpass 5 billion, SEA ...
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report by We Are Social finds the global total of social media users has increased by 266 million over the past year—with Southeast Asians among the most likely to visit social media in order to learn about brands and see their content.