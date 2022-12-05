Advertising Digital Marketing News
Ben Bold
Dec 6, 2022

VCCP poaches creative director behind Grand Prix-winning Kiyan Prince

Richard Nott joined then-WCRS (before it became Engine and latterly House 337) a decade ago.

Richard Nott: joins VCCP from House 337
Richard Nott: joins VCCP from House 337

VCCP London has raided House 337, nabbing Richard Nott, one half of the creative duo behind the Cannes Titanium Grand Prix-winning "Long live the Prince".

The House 337 creative director joins VCCP in the same position, and will work on creative for clients including Mondelez/Cadbury and Virgin Media O2. He reports to Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, VCCP London's executive creative directors.

As well as conceiving the Kiyan Prince Foundation/EA Sports campaign, Nott has led creative projects including the rebrand of Churchill Insurance under its "Chill" positioning and work for Eurostar.

"Long live the Prince", a collaboration between Kiyan Prince Foundation, EA Sports and then-Engine Creative, was an anti-knife ad that acted as a powerful reminder of how 15-year-old footballer Prince was stabbed and killed outside his school in London in 2006. The campaign brought him back to virtual life, imagining what the football prodigy would have been like at the age of 30. He also became a playable character in EA's Fifa 21 video game.

As well as picking up a Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2022 – one of a total five awarded – and gongs at other awards, including the D&ADs, British Arrows and Campaign's Big Awards, "Long live the Prince" was a Campaign Pick of the Week, in which it was described as standing apart for its "craft and powerful storytelling".

Created by Nott and David Dearlove, the latter also directed the ad. Nott and Dearlove joined then-WCRS in 2012 from Dare, where they were a creative team.

Parker and Birch said in a joint statement that Nott was a "big time global award winner", adding: "Lovely human (that's important). 'Long Live the Prince' is one of our favourite ideas of the last few years. We're absolutely chuffed to have such a brilliant, accomplished and hugely ambitious creative talent join our gang."

Nott said: "From my very first conversations with Chris and Jonny, and with Darren, it felt like the perfect fit. Ambitious creatives, ambitious clients – who wouldn't want to be a part of that?"

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Singapore consumers embracing a new pragmatism, says VCCP
Aug 8, 2022
Staff Reporters

Singapore consumers embracing a new pragmatism, ...

Aug 24, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

"Part of our secret sauce is being a minimum viable ...

VCCP launches first global marketing campaign for Sage
May 12, 2022
Shauna Lewis

VCCP launches first global marketing campaign for Sage

First Virgin Media ad by VCCP features TV rapping about streaming service
Jul 3, 2022
Nicola Merrifield

First Virgin Media ad by VCCP features TV rapping ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
5 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.