Advertising News The Work
Shauna Lewis
3 hours ago

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Sure: 'Watch me move' TV spot features eight athletes
Sure: 'Watch me move' TV spot features eight athletes

Sure has unveiled a global TV ad and content hub, featuring eight people who challenge the stereotypes of a “mover”.

The ad, "Watch me move", was created by U-Studio – part of Oliver – and produced by MoFilm. It features swimmers, climbers, and rugby players. Among those in the ad is Sean Jackson, Manchester City and England amputee footballer. 

The campaign is supported by the Sure Breaking Limits Programme, a long-term social mission using movement to equip youth with critical life skills. The initiative focuses on sport for social development and aims to empower young people who face barriers to being active, such as discrimination against their race, gender or perceived abiility. 

It is also in line with Unilever's wider “Act 2 Unstereotype” mission, a commitment to diversifying the company's thinking throughout the marketing process.

Chris Barron, vice-president of beauty and personal care UK and Ireland at Unilever, said: “We know that people often feel hindered because of perceptions of what makes a ‘mover’, and by shining a light on the inspirational people in our 'Watch me move’ film we want to start to address some of the barriers that exist when we exercise.

“By working with our partner organisations to create our Sure Breaking Limits Programme, we want to give those people who don’t believe they meet society’s expectations the confidence to move – whoever they are and however they move.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

9 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Adam & Eve/DDB creates powerful opener for Tokyo Paralympics
Marketing
Aug 19, 2021
Sara Nelson

Adam & Eve/DDB creates powerful opener for Tokyo ...

Marketing
Aug 8, 2021
Simon Gwynn

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace ...

Unilever ‘fully committed to Israel’ despite Ben & Jerry’s move to withdraw brand
Media
Jul 23, 2021
Simon Gwynn

Unilever ‘fully committed to Israel’ despite Ben & ...

Unilever's Aline Santos: Ad industry remains 'backwards' on representing people
Advertising
Jun 23, 2021
Sara Nelson

Unilever's Aline Santos: Ad industry remains ...

Just Published

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics
Marketing
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the ...

The brand worked with Adam&EveDDB NY to celebrate the Peloton community.

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India
PR
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

The new outfit will focus on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world.

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

He was APAC chief data and product officer.

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for middling creative
Advertising
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for ...

CMOs and agency leaders agree the insurance industry isn't known for electrifying creative work. What needs to happen to change that?