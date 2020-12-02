News
Surekha Ragavan
17 hours ago

Unilever to test four-day working week in NZ

Employees will slash their working hours by 20% on the same payroll.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Unilever is testing a four-day working week for all 81 New Zealand employees. The trial will begin next week and run for 12 months, and employees’ pay will not be affected. Reuters reported that after 12 months the FMCG giant will assess the outcome of the move and look at how it could work for the rest of its 155,000 employees globally.

Unilever New Zealand managing director Nick Bangs said the aim of the trial was to change the way work is done, not increase the working hours on four days.

"If we end up in a situation where the team is working four extended days then we miss the point of this. We don’t want our team to have really long days, but to bring material change in the way they work," he said. "It’s very much an experiment. We have made no commitments beyond 12 months and beyond New Zealand. But we think there will be some good learning we can gather in this time."

Covid was attributed as a "catalytic role" in the reason behind the experiment, Bangs added. "The old ways of working are outdated. Essentially, this is about a holistic understanding of how work and life fit together, and improving mental and physical wellbeing," he said.

The brand is working with Sydney's University of Technology (UTS) Business School researchers to measure how performance fares.

Unilever is not the only brand experimenting with a four-day work week across global operations. Last year, Microsoft Japan staff worked four days for one month and reported a 40% boost in productivity. The software company said it also reduced the time spent in meetings by implementing a 30-minute limit and encouraging remote communication. On top of that, Microsoft found that it helped preserve electricity and office resources as well with the number of pages printed having decreased by 59%, and electricity consumption down by 23% compared to the same period the year before.

Fast food burger chain Shake Shack adopted a four-day work week at a number of its Las Vegas operations last year, and the policy has now rolled out across a third of its US outlets. Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said in an earnings call that the four-day work week has prevented employees from having to pay for childcare for a fifth day, and as a consequence, new talent feel more motivated to apply.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to act now
Marketing
Oct 21, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to ...

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen standout campaigns about mental health
Advertising
Oct 9, 2020
Matthew Miller

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen ...

APAC's Gen Z faces mental health crisis as they struggle to manage pandemic blowback
Marketing
Oct 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

APAC's Gen Z faces mental health crisis as they ...

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New ...

Just Published

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
Marketing
5 hours ago
Chenyue Fu

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends

Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
Media
5 hours ago
Sue Unerman

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour

We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
Advertising
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new business success
Advertising
5 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new ...

Aditya Kanthy explains the agency's approach to new business wins, the opportunity 2020 provides for diversity, and more.