Media News
Staff Reporters
Aug 20, 2020

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

IPG Mediabrands agency UM will handle strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics for Lazada Group across Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, and Thailand. The agency-of-record win follows a pitch that began in March.

The company had previously worked with Dentsu Aegis Network agency Vizeum in these markets, starting in 2019.

UM starts work immediately in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and in January in Thailand.

“Lazada Group is an exciting company that continue to push boundaries in how they empower
brands to connect with consumers”, Kasper Aakerlund, president of UM APAC, said in a release. “It is a premier retail destination that has redefined the retail experience through world-class technology, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with them on a strategically unified marketing approach that
moves beyond conventional media placement.”

UM won Energizer Holdings across seven APAC markets as part of a global pitch which concluded in May this year

Lazada CMO Mary Zhou was named to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Power List of the region's 50 most influential marketers in June.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO
Digital
Jul 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': ...

GroupM to offer clients preferential access to Lazada assets
Digital
Jun 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

GroupM to offer clients preferential access to ...

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
Digital
Jun 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends ...

How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise
Digital
Apr 30, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
39 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.