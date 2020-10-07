Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Uber hails MediaCom as global AOR

The agency expands its remit from the US and Australia markets.

Uber has appointed GroupM agency MediaCom, which it already worked with in the US and Australia, as its global agency of record.

The remit, effective January 1, covers every operational market across North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia, and the agency will oversee all digital and offline brand media.

The account will be led by two US-based execs: Ilana Nolte, chief transformation officer, and Latha Sundaram, group business lead and executive director.

“Today requires a different approach to brand building and innovation, which is why we have consolidated our global media needs with MediaCom," Travis Freeman, Uber's global head of media, said in a release. "The work they’ve done for Uber during perhaps one of the most disruptive times in our industry, has given us the confidence that our partnership will continue to thrive globally."

