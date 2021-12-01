Digital Media Analysis Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Two-thirds of marketers say media agencies lack the technical expertise they need

In addition, nearly 70% of APAC marketers say they will consider bringing all media investment in-house, according to research from Kepler.

Two-thirds of marketers say media agencies lack the technical expertise they need

See full-size chart

Source: Media Investment Evolved, a report from Kepler based on a survey of marketers worldwide.

Methodology: Working with research company Vanson Bourne, Kepler conducted a combination of online and telephone interviews with 150 C-suite leaders, strategic business unit (SBU) leaders, and senior managers within SBUs. All had responsibility for media investment decision-making. The companies represented are based in the US, UK and APAC (Japan, Australia, Singapore), with 55% operating primarily in multiple countries and 45% operating primarily in a single country. The companies, representing a wide range of industries, all had revenues above $1 billion, and 43% had rvenenues above $10 billion).

More from this source:

APAC respondents:

  • 94% of APAC marketers will enhance in-house media investment technology.
  • 68% of APAC marketers to consider bringing all media investment in-house.
  • 96% of APAC marketers are likely to review their media agencies as data and technology become more important.

Global respondents:

  • 85% say data optimisation, rather than media-buying clout, is now the most important criterion determining media-investment performance.
  • 81% agree automation will reduce the importance of agency-network scale and traditional buying power.
  • 65% say traditional media agencies do not have the technology expertise their organisation requires to maximise media investment.
  • 61% believe media-agency talent and operating models are not evolving fast enough to deliver the support and service their organisation requires.
  • 60% struggle to find agencies that can support their in-housing strategies.
  • 52% will consider eventually taking all of their media investment talent and technology in-house.
  • 71% believe their digital-media performance is suffering because their media-agency partner/s do not have strong enough relationships with the technology giants.
  • 51% say ‘our corporate ethics will increasingly influence how and with whom we invest digital budgets.
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

2 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

3 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

4 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

5 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

8 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

9 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

10 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

Related Articles

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands
Marketing
Oct 5, 2021
Staff Reporters

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

Dentsu remains a work in progress in APAC
Advertising
Apr 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu remains a work in progress in APAC

Digitas is increasingly the growth engine of Publicis in APAC
Advertising
Mar 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Digitas is increasingly the growth engine of ...

MullenLowe looks increasingly fractured in APAC
Advertising
Feb 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

MullenLowe looks increasingly fractured in APAC

Just Published

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc forecast
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc ...

Global advertising market to see record growth of 23.8% to $771 billion this year and hit $1 trillion in 2025.

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota after the brand ditched social media
Digital
6 hours ago
Diana Bradley

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota ...

Some call it a publicity stunt, but Lush says it is putting ‘people over profit’ in quitting social media.

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B excellence
Advertising
6 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B ...

Other changes include a broadening of the commerce prizes and a stronger emphasis on creative in the media awards.

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names
Advertising
6 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Did you know the Ikea loo brush is named after a beautiful lake?