The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?

Had a bad day in the office? Are you in Mercury retrograde?

You have two options: either the stars are influencing your fate or you just had a bad day. Either way, which astrological sign do you reckon is more performance and more brand, more MD or more intern?

Digital marketers at Evolved collaborated with psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman, to read the cards and discover how your horoscope can determine when you're most productive and which role fits you best. It's intriguing how the majority of the optimal productivity times are in the evenings or weekends, and check out all the Pisces performance marketers, AKA 'The Spender'…

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

The Diamond Leader

Gemstone: Diamond

Optimal productivity window: Tuesday morning

Aries marketing roles:

Marketing Director

Marketing Strategist

Brand Mascot

Diamonds are one of the hardest substances on earth, symbolising resilience, endurance and adaptability. These gemstones are valued for their clarity and rarity, which is something that resonates highly with the Aries personality of being a strong leader.

Taking control of teams and campaigns alike, ‘The Diamond Leader' is often responsible for overseeing departments and guiding the team to achieve company goals. This marketer might create attention-grabbing and bold advertising campaigns without holding back to push boundaries and capture the audience's attention. ‘The Diamond Leader' will do anything on a dare, this marketer often requires taking risks and embracing bold ideas, even if they seem unconventional, they like to be daring.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

The Observer

Gemstone: Emerald

Optimal productivity window: Friday evening

Taurus marketing roles:

Content Writer

Blogger

Study/Research Participant

A Taurus enjoys building connections and engaging with their audience in a friendly and approachable manner. The associated Taurus gemstone is the Emerald, which oozes evergreen beauty and subtle elegance, they are individual and all hold certain imperfections. 'The Observer' often has a quiet strength, they have depth and portray deep connections.

‘The Observer’ marketer often likes to work alone, more often than not, from their home environment. With these workers, it is often all or nothing, no in-between. Writing roles often deal with projects that require decisive action and a clear direction, there's not always room for middle-ground approaches, making it a fitting choice for ‘The Observer’, as someone who operates in extremes.

Gemini (21 May – 21 June)

The Pearl Of Wisdom

Gemstone: Pearl

Optimal productivity window: Wednesday night

Gemini marketing roles:

Marketing Assistant

Brand Voice and Strategist

Comedic Copywriter

Pearls represent timeless elegance. They are rare, valuable, patient and value simplicity, which are the main personality traits of a Gemini. 'The Pearl of Wisdom' is often very charismatic, engaging and connects with the audiences effectively. Their role involves representing the brand positively and energetically. To do so, they rely heavily on humour and wit as a tool to convey messages and capture the audience's attention.

As such, these marketers need strong communication skills and the ability to engage with anyone. These marketers, or ‘pearls’, understand how to communicate persuasively and build a rapport with their ideal target. Geminis generally know a little about everything, which can be advantageous to these marketing specialists who often focus on a broad range of tasks and may need to dip into various areas of marketing.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The Therapist

Gemstone: Ruby

Optimal productivity window: Monday evening

Cancer marketing roles:

Client Service Manager

Learning and Development Manager

People Assistant

Just like the characteristics of a Cancer, a ruby represents passion, strength and uniqueness. Rubies are valued for their clarity which symbolises ‘The Therapist’ role in fostering transparent communication and understanding with those around them.

People facing marketers often need to be sensitive to the needs and concerns of clients and colleagues. Understanding and addressing their emotions is crucial for maintaining positive relationships. In marketing, these people often work in human resources or similar roles, to provide support to employees. This includes creating a comfortable and supportive work environment. When it comes to people management, it's essential to forgive any minor misunderstandings or issues while remembering them to ensure they are not repeated in the future.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The Brand Influencer

Gemstone: Peridot

Optimal productivity window: Sunday morning

Leo marketing roles:

Advertising Extra Actor

Motivational Speaker

Brand Ambassador

The peridot is a vibrant gemstone which is versatile and naturally beautiful. With a youthful appeal, this trendy gem often symbolises a positive influence, which is why this is the perfect gem for a Leo.

'Brand influencers' often need to exude warmth and creativity as they represent the brand and engage with the audience positively. They can often be a little bit vain and need to pay attention to their appearance and presentation but self-awareness is essential for their marketing roles. These marketers have a really big personality and can be motivational speakers, typically having a strong and captivating presence to engage and inspire their audience effectively. As such, people in these roles aim to stand out and capture the audience's attention.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

The Lone Worker

Gemstone: Blue sapphire

Optimal productivity window: Wednesday daytime

Virgo marketing roles:

Ideation Creative

Market Researcher

Marketing Campaign Manager

A trustworthy gemstone that radiates the qualities of 'The Lone Worker' is the blue sapphire, often associated with calming and serene energy – key personality traits of a Virgo.

‘The Lone Worker' is often responsible for overseeing and executing marketing strategies. The need to feel useful aligns well with the managerial role of ensuring campaigns run smoothly and achieve their goals. Often fulfilling a creative role, this marketer excels at generating rapid and innovative solutions to marketing challenges. Their ability to provide quick fixes aligns with the dynamic nature of idea generation. This marketer often uses their judgement and good intentions to understand market trends and behaviours, which is why roles involving researching are also ideal for this person.

Libra (23 September – 23 October)

The Social Creative

Gemstone: Opal

Optimal productivity window: Friday daytime

Libra marketing roles:

Marketing Analyst

Content Creator

Event Coordinator

Opals radiate positive energy, with unique patterns and emotional depth, an opal is recognised as an expressive gemstone which reflects the personality of a social creative and a Libra. The creative marketer often thrives in social environments, working with teams and interacting with clients and colleagues. They enjoy the bustling atmosphere of events, and being alone may be something they prefer to avoid.

Libra’s often need to understand various perspectives and so these types of marketers need to create content that resonates with a diverse audience, seeing every side can be an asset in crafting content that appeals to different viewpoints. ‘The Social Creative’ has a flair for innovation and imagination, bringing creative and fantastical ideas to the development of new products.

Scorpio (24 October – 21 November)

The Seller

Gemstone: Topaz

Optimal productivity window: Tuesday night

Scorpio marketing roles:

Business Development Executive

Managing Director

Marketing Manager

Topaz is a charismatic gemstone, which is versatile and associated with bringing positive energy, which reflects the personality of a salesperson. Historically this gem was known to promote good fortune and success in negotiations, similar to Scorpios who can be good in sales discussions. ‘The Seller’ may have to navigate complex relationships, which is why these marketers are often associated with a stylish and confident approach and may be placed in leadership roles like Managing Director, particularly as there may be situations where uncomfortable silence follows important discussions or decisions.

Individuals may express themselves in a way that blurs the line between seriousness and humour. It's a part of the creative and unconventional mindset which often needs a strong and confident presence, and having eyes that look into your soul can convey authority and conviction, which is often associated with managerial roles.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

The Over Performer

Gemstone: Turquoise

Optimal productivity window: Thursday daytime

Sagittarius marketing roles:

International Marketing Associate

Sustainable Marketer

Brand Development Executive

Turquoise is a vibrant and dynamic colour, considered a stone of wisdom and learning. Much like the diverse characteristics of this gem, individuals born under the Sagittarius sign are known for their strong and lively nature.

Sagittarians are seen as ‘The Over Performer’ and share a common trait with those who thrive in commanding attention and engaging large audiences. Just as the vivid hue of turquoise captures attention, the spirited nature of Sagittarians with no indoor voice becomes an asset when delivering impactful and energetic presentations or pitches. However, these people can often struggle to navigate small-group situations.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

The Level-Headed Doer

Gemstone: Garnet

Optimal productivity window: Saturday hours

Capricorn marketing roles:

Marketing Accountant

Regional Sales Manager

Website Developer

Garnet isn’t a single mineral, it is a group of several closely related minerals forming a group and these traits symbolise stability, endurance and practicality. The red colour of the garnet represents strength, which matches that of a level-headed, stable Capricorn.

As a leader in marketing, they are expected to be responsible for the overall strategy and performance of the marketing department, much like the responsible friend in a group. This often involves a sense of duty to meet targets and drive performance within a specific region, as well as dealing with financial aspects and ensuring accuracy in accounting processes. These marketers may need time to focus and immerse themselves in their work and might not always be immediately sociable, especially when deeply engaged in tasks.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The Extrovert

Gemstone: Amethyst

Optimal productivity window: Saturday after hours

Aquarius marketing roles:

Graphic Designer

PR and Communications Manager

AI Intern

The purple colour of amethyst relates to creativity, positivity and energetic vibes. The gemstone is often associated with joy and optimism, historically being recognised for promoting sociability and friendship, hence being labelled ‘The Extrovert’. While this marketer may deal with conceptual frameworks and data analysis, as professionals their main concern is often to focus on shaping the public perception of a brand or organisation.

Often operating on the fringes of marketing, translating ideas into visual concepts, ‘The Extrovert’ has a creative nature which they showcase through graphic design. An Aquarius values personal expression and freedom, which closely relates to extroverted writers in marketing as they demonstrate crafting creative narratives and messaging.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

The Spender

Gemstone: Aquamarine

Optimal productivity window: Thursday in shifts

Pisces marketing roles:

Media Buyer

PPC and Paid Media Specialist

Affiliate Marketer

Aquamarine is known for its calming blue colour while being bold. Symbolising abundance and prosperity, the gemstone is associated with a spender’s inclination to be generous, this gem aligns with a Pisces relaxed approach to spending. ‘The Spender' requires a blend of creativity and experience, a mix of youthful energy and a seasoned understanding of marketing strategies. They navigate the ever-changing landscape of search engine algorithms, interpreting trends and signals with finesse.

Likewise, paid media specialists often deal with crafting compelling and attractive advertisements. These marketers often explore creative and alternative marketing strategies, prone to fantasy that might align with the imaginative and innovative approaches sometimes needed in affiliate marketing, which involves dealing with a wide range of platforms and strategies.