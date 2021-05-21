Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Philip Coetzee is passionate about solving systemic problems in adtech and his latest development work has far-reaching benefits. His work elevating the industry extends into mentorship and people development, too.

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr
CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

Philip Coetzee 

Senior associate director
Xandr
Australia

Philip Coetzee has long been fascinated by technology, with an insatiable appetite to push boundaries. Moving from his native South Africa to Australia in 2008 to complete a bachelor's degree in IT business systems, soon after Coetzee gained technology and development roles at a number of progressive companies, including Australia’s largest telecommunications provider, Telstra. As a custom app consultant, one of his proudest achievements was the development of a custom app for NSW Health, which featured voice biometrics capabilities to allow users to seamlessly reset their passwords.

The lure of adtech saw Coetzee join AppNexus (now Xandr) in 2015 as he desired to work in a (at the time) relatively nascent and dynamic industry where he could work on solving systemic problems. His passion for working on complex issues has seen him rise through the ranks and gain the trust of senior clients at some of Australia’s largest publishers and agencies.

Today, Coetzee’s desire to improve the status quo has led him to develop Xandr’s proprietary Video Ad Server Suite (VASS) to overcome issues in tag-based integrations for CTV supply. The VASS product is now adopted by all broadcasters in Australia, and has proven successful in improving revenue and consumer outcomes like user experience. Furthermore, the impact has positively benefited the buy side. In fact, one of the strategic buy-side partners registered an 80% increase in incremental revenue since the solution was deployed, the company claims. As the lead architect and developer, Coetzee played a pivotal role in the creation of this innovative product by leveraging his background as a software developer. VASS is now in the process of being integrated into Xandr’s core product offering and made available to CTV sellers globally—testament to the scale and impact of his contribution.

Tech MVP jury members noted that the VASS product was exemplary, with strong use cases.

Jury members also commended Coetzee for his mentorship and leadership qualities. Coetzee is described a hands-on leader. His values are grounded in three core pillars: solving real problems, diversity, and talent development. He hires based on these values, enabling him to discover ‘diamonds in the rough’. The team members he works with today come from diverse backgrounds, and had limited technical expertise when they first started.

CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

2 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

4 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

5 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

7 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

9 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

10 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Related Articles

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

Tech MVP 2021: Suzanne Croxford, Wunderman Thompson
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Suzanne Croxford, Wunderman Thompson

Tech MVP 2021: Wei Guo, FugeTech
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Wei Guo, FugeTech

Tech MVP 2021: Edison Lim, Aqilliz
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Edison Lim, Aqilliz

Just Published

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?

Content agency Distillery has developed a new typeface in collaboration with hundreds of creatives around the world.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

A jury of tech leaders has named 10 individuals as the Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

A jury of tech leaders has selected 10 business innovations as the Most Valuable Products in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: AwesomeLTV
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: AwesomeLTV

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A tool that draws on data science from market research, insights from a paediatric psychologist and technological data to help brands retain interest among different age groups.