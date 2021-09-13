Advertising Digital News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

TBWA HK launches ecommerce offering focused on HKTVMall

Along with Omnicom sister agency The Integer Group, the agency claims it will offer brands help navigating the popular retailer's inner workings and hidden rules.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

TBWA Hong Kong, along with US-based Omnicom sister agency The Integer Group, is launching TBWA Commerce, an ecommerce offering that will focus on helping brands succeed on popular local ecommerce platform HKTVMall.

The agency said it is the first 4As agency to launch such an offering in the market.

HKTVMall is a business of publicly traded HKTV. For the six months ended June 30, HKTV reported HKTVMall's GMV (gross merchandise value) reached HK$3.04 billion (US$391 million), representing 10.7% growth relative to the first half of 2020. Its revenue increased by 13.3% compared to the first half of 2020, reaching HK$1.52 billion (US$195 million).

"Surprisingly, the Hong Kong ecommerce landscape is less advanced than most developed countries because of its prolific and highly concentrated retail presence, which previously provided the unchallenged shopping convenience," Jan Cho, managing director of TBWA Hong Kong, said in a release. “But Covid upended the landscape and gave rise to a late, yet rapid, ecomm boom."

Marketplace commerce remains "unfamiliar territory" for many Hong Kong brands, and HKTVMall has "its own layers and set of rules that feel foreign to most marketers", which can be intimidating, according to TBWA.

“HKTVMall is a fantastic platform for brands," Anne Chan, head of digital and commerce at TBWA Hong Kong, said in the release. "Its volume of traffic, diversity of customers, promotion support and online-to-offline (O2O) presence are second to none in the region."

The company's recent release of OBD (Open Data Bank) is "a treasure filled with very valuable data" for brands, and the agency has spent a great deal of R&D time to understand the "inner workings, hidden codes and rules" of the platform, she added.


HKTV recently changed its official name from "Hong Kong Television Network" to "Hong Kong Technology Venture". The original name reflected the firm's initial designs on building a broadcast television business. After it was denied a free-to-air license in 2013, it started an over-the-top service in 2014, but also leaned hard into ecommerce with HKTVMall—notably blanketing the entire MTR system in a splashy, pun-filled campaign in 2015. The ecommerce service became a go-to for many people during the pandemic.

Integrer's clients include AT&T, FedEx, Frito-Lay, Michelin, Nestlé, P&G, PepsiCo and Starbucks.

“We’re in a fortunate position to have the expertise of Integer in our family to fast track and elevate our capability, knowledge and our Hong Kong specific skill set," said Cho.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

1 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

2 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

3 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

5 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

6 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

7 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

Letter from the editors

8 Letter from the editors

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

PCCW quietly builds e-commerce platform Habbitzz to rival HKTVMall
Marketing
Jan 30, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

PCCW quietly builds e-commerce platform Habbitzz to ...

Ecommerce goes mainstream in APAC: Reprise
News
Aug 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ecommerce goes mainstream in APAC: Reprise

4 ways Chinese innovation is shaping global ecommerce
Marketing
Aug 3, 2021
Sadie Bargeron

4 ways Chinese innovation is shaping global ecommerce

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ecommerce and data
Media
Jul 27, 2021
Ben Bold

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ...

Just Published

Cambodia Beer underlines icon status, while removing a controversial icon
Marketing
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Cambodia Beer underlines icon status, while ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A recast by Design Bridge Singapore melds progressive and traditional cues in a new design that removes an icon based on a Buddhist temple.

Modibodi and Getty Images create gallery depicting the reality of postpartum life
Digital
4 hours ago
Sara Nelson

Modibodi and Getty Images create gallery depicting ...

It's a gallery of varied bodies, moments and milestones of life postpartum, which venture far beyond the simplistic post-birth representations of “baby bliss” or the “baby blues.”

Edelman’s Adrian Warr named Southeast Asia CEO
PR
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Edelman’s Adrian Warr named Southeast Asia CEO

Plus a new regional role for Singapore CEO John Kerr.

Ampverse acquires Thailand's Mith esports team
Marketing
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Ampverse acquires Thailand's Mith esports team

Mith will join Bacon Time and SBTC Esports as part of Ampverse’s portfolio of owned and operated esports assets.