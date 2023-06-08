Advertising News
Allyson Marrs
1 day ago

TBWA establishes a global design studio

The global network has pulled its design offerings into a centralized group as it leans into design as a differentiator.

TBWA establishes a global design studio

TBWA has collected its various design capabilities into a global studio. 

Design by Disruption (DXD) is based out of TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and led by Bruno Regalo, who was named the network’s global chief design officer in mid-2022. 

DXD’s core team is located in LA, and employs a staff of designers and strategists across the U.S., Canada and Brazil.

The studio will provide end-to-end brand experience work for clients around the globe to help them connect with consumers outside of traditional advertising formats, Regalo told Campaign US.  

“We live in a world where screens are everywhere, there are a million things vying for your attention, and we literally have the power to just skip over ads,” he said. “But it's funny how design still comes out on top. It's like it can't be ignored. It's everywhere, even in places where ads can't go.”

TBWA’s design offering grew revenues double digits last year and was integral to new client wins including LG and Sephora. In the past, the agency has produced experiential design work for clients including Adidas, Gatorade, Apple and the Grammys.

DXD will continue that expansion by fully investing in design as a core service offering across the network that global clients can tap into.

According to Regalo, the studio aims to sit at the intersection of communications and design, offering both consultancy and creative work for clients. 

“We’re convinced that using design thinking can… be a game-changer in how stories are told and creative ideas are shared in the world of communication,” he said. 

DXD will work with clients on conceptualization, execution and experience, with design as a throughline for how a brand shows up across platforms and experiences.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

1 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

HSBC calls fresh global media review

2 HSBC calls fresh global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

4 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

5 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

6 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

7 From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

9 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

NFTs aren’t dead, they are just shifting gears

10 NFTs aren’t dead, they are just shifting gears

Related Articles

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners
Apr 21, 2023
Minnie Wang

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design ...

TBWA appoints first global diversity lead
Apr 25, 2023
Jamie Rossouw

TBWA appoints first global diversity lead

Agency Report Card 2022: TBWA
The Information
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: TBWA

Just Published

Arthur Sadoun: managing content supply is one of marketing's 'biggest challenges'
12 hours ago
Coral Cripps

Arthur Sadoun: managing content supply is one of ...

Publicis Groupe CEO spoke at the Adobe Summit.

Chorus wins global branding brief from Moskovskaya Vodka
12 hours ago
Ben Bold

Chorus wins global branding brief from Moskovskaya ...

Agency will also conceive and design brand’s live marketing.

McDonald's serves up happiness through the ages
13 hours ago
Campaign India Team

McDonald's serves up happiness through the ages

Watch the film conceptualised by DDB Mudra here

Rahat Kapur joins Campaign Asia-Pacific
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Rahat Kapur joins Campaign Asia-Pacific

As editor, she will lead the publication's daily coverage and manage its team of journalists in the region.