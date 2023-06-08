TBWA establishes a global design studio

TBWA has collected its various design capabilities into a global studio.

Design by Disruption (DXD) is based out of TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and led by Bruno Regalo, who was named the network’s global chief design officer in mid-2022.

DXD’s core team is located in LA, and employs a staff of designers and strategists across the U.S., Canada and Brazil.

The studio will provide end-to-end brand experience work for clients around the globe to help them connect with consumers outside of traditional advertising formats, Regalo told Campaign US.

“We live in a world where screens are everywhere, there are a million things vying for your attention, and we literally have the power to just skip over ads,” he said. “But it's funny how design still comes out on top. It's like it can't be ignored. It's everywhere, even in places where ads can't go.”

TBWA’s design offering grew revenues double digits last year and was integral to new client wins including LG and Sephora. In the past, the agency has produced experiential design work for clients including Adidas, Gatorade, Apple and the Grammys.

DXD will continue that expansion by fully investing in design as a core service offering across the network that global clients can tap into.

According to Regalo, the studio aims to sit at the intersection of communications and design, offering both consultancy and creative work for clients.

“We’re convinced that using design thinking can… be a game-changer in how stories are told and creative ideas are shared in the world of communication,” he said.

DXD will work with clients on conceptualization, execution and experience, with design as a throughline for how a brand shows up across platforms and experiences.