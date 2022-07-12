Advertising News
Staff Reporters
Jul 12, 2022

TBWA Asia appoints Perry Essig as first chief creative experience officer

Based in Singapore, he returns to the agency after a stint with Dentsu International, New York.

Perry Essig
Perry Essig

TBWA Asia has appointed Perry Essig as chief creative experience officer. In this newly created role, Essig will work with the agency's creative leadership across Asia, and Ben Williams, TBWA Worldwide’s chief creative experience officer, who was appointed to the role in October 2021.

Essig will focus on exploring new approaches which add value and impact to the firm's business. This marks a return for Essig to TBWA, moving to Singapore from New York, where he worked at Dentsu International. Prior to this role, he was the global creative lead for Standard Chartered and Singapore Airlines at TBWA Singapore. He also helmed global accounts at TBWA Chiat Day New York, TBWA Juniper Park Toronto and Publicis.

Sean Donovan, president of TBWA Asia said this appointment was part of a growing focus on brand experience In the Industry. "It’s imperative, as creative partners that we provide a cohesive lens with which to affect disruptive growth," he added.

Essig contended that the creative canvas for brands has widened, unlocking new opportunities to engage with consumers. "With the lines blurring between digital and real life, brands have evolved in how and where they’re showing up," Essig said on his new role.  He looks forward to working with TBWA's creative team to create "needle-moving experiences" for clients.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

