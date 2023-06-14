Advertising News
Tarvinderjit Singh moves to Cheil as senior ECD

He previously was creative head of Famous Innovations' Delhi office.

Tarvinderjit Singh moves to Cheil as senior ECD

Cheil India has announced the appointment of Tarvinderjit Singh as senior executive creative director.

Singh moves from Famous Innovations, where he was creative head of the Delhi office. At Cheil, Singh will head creative output for Samsung India.

This is his second stint at Cheil.

Vikash Chemjong, chief creative officer, Cheil India, said, “It’s good news for any agency when good people want to be a part of the gig. And over the last six months or so, we are proud to say that some of the best talent in the city [across different levels] have joined us. And now with Tarvinder too joining us, our creative quotient has just got another huge boost! If what he managed to do in his last stint here is anything to go by, we have exciting days ahead of us. Both for us and our client Samsung.”

Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer, Cheil India, added, "I had the privilege of working with Tarvinderjit in the past and I'm thrilled to be working with him again.  His appointment continues our strong momentum to ramp up talent at the agency as we strive to build Cheil into a creative power house”.

Srijib Mallik, head - Samsung business, Cheil India, said, “Tarvinderjit has a formidable reputation as a creative having created iconic campaigns for marquee brands (including Samsung). His addition to Cheil family will help us deliver cutting edge work for Samsung that creates new benchmarks in the industry.”

Singh said, “My previous stint at Cheil gave me the introduction that I cherish most - the person behind Samsung Service Van and Samsung Technical School (Seema Nagar). The Earth has been around the Sun a few times since. A signal that it’s time to embellish the introduction. Hence, the return to the place that birthed it all. Thankfully, the propellants are still there in the right quantities. An enviable pool of inspiring talent, exposure to the best of tech and trends, and an incomparable stage courtesy one of the biggest brands in the world. All that I need to do is punch-in and punch up”.

In a career spanning two decades, he has also worked with McCann Erickson, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Contract Advertising, and Bates.

