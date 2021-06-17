Marketing News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Spotify has hired Taj Alavi as its global marketing head.

Alavi started in the position this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. Alavi and Spotify representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Between March 2019 and August 2020, Alavi was Uber’s senior director and global head of marketing communications. Since October, she has worked at financial technology company Chime as VP of marketing and comms, according to her LinkedIn profile.

From December 2015 to December 2018, Alavi was head of global brand marketing at Instagram. She has also worked at Intuit, Johnson & Johnson and the Clorox Company. 

Last year, Spotify hired Adam Grossberg as global head of corporate communications and reputation management. Dustee Jenkins joined Spotify as its global communications leader in 2017.

Spotify, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, launched its live audio app Greenroom this week on iOS and Android. The social audio app is similar to Clubhouse, allowing users to host live conversations about sports, music and culture. The app was built on Locker Room, which Betty Labs created and Spotify acquired in March.

In Q1, Spotify posted revenue of $2.6 billion, a 16% rise from the same period last year but a 1% decline from Q4 2020 as its gross profit also dipped from the year-ago period. 

Source:
PRWeek
