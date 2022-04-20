PR The Work
Shawn Paul Wood
1 day ago

Spoof firearm reviews push gun safety laws in America

The campaign by Energy BBDO and Guns Down America flips popular firearm YouTube reviews on their heads by inviting real gun violence survivors to share their stories.

Spoof firearm reviews push gun safety laws in America

More than 16 million U.S. adults bought a firearm in 2020, an increase of more than 20% year over year from 13.8 million in 2019. 

Nonprofit organization Guns Down America enlisted Energy BBDO to create a visceral and thought-provoking national campaign that makes people think twice about such a purchase. 

The campaign, called "Gun Survivor Reviews," puts a twist on gun reviews that people post to YouTube, explaining the utilities and benefits of firearms. These videos, however, feature real gun violence survivors who have battled through abuse, escalated arguments or attempted murder. 

The videos start out similar to typical gun reviews but end with the narrator’s personal story about how the firearm was used to shoot them. 

"We read an article in the Chicago Tribune about a 15-year-old boy shot three times," Ze Baldwin, BBDO associate creative director, told Campaign US. "He was describing all the gun's features — impact, strength, accuracy — from his point of view, and reminded us of a gun review. So, we flipped it."

While the two gun violence survivors featured in the videos — Nicole and Kate — were excited about the project, it took "courage to expose themselves and relive such a difficult time,” Baldwin said.

"From the beginning, Nicole and Kate found the idea very impactful," he added. "They were bold and brave to relive their stories and acted professionally from the first take, putting max effort to make it real."

The campaign is running on digital and social platforms, where it is being promoted by key influencers who have voiced their support for pro-gun safety laws, said Ioana Filip, executive creative director at BBDO. 

To date, the campaign has organically reached more than 100,000 views across channels. 

The outreach is only as strong as the survivor stories, which continue to be added to the campaign as they come in. 

"We will add content as the campaign unfolds at GunSurvivorReviews.com," Filip said. "More survivors have bravely reached out and want to voice their own stories and create reviews."  

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

2 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

4 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

5 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

6 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

7 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

8 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

9 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

Related Articles

'Family fire': A dark, excellently crafted film about a nightmare of violence
Advertising
Aug 10, 2018
Ad Nut

'Family fire': A dark, excellently crafted film ...

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
Aug 20, 2021
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Anti-gun violence advocates spark mass phone killing
The Work
Sep 28, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Anti-gun violence advocates spark mass phone killing

Chris Lewis on gunning for PR's 'Big 10'
Analysis
Apr 30, 2013
Emily Tan

Chris Lewis on gunning for PR's 'Big 10'

Just Published

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media account in US
Media
1 hour ago
Jessica Heygate

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media ...

Horizon Media wins account after demonstrating its skills in delivering personalized advertising.

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse offerings
Advertising
2 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse ...

The South Korean-based agency held a briefing session Thursday with securities analysts.

Red Bull Racing: Winning the race off the track
Marketing
9 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Red Bull Racing: Winning the race off the track

Red Bull Racing has overtaken Mercedes to become the team with the second-largest fan base in Formula One. Chief marketing officer Oliver Hughes explains how it has been attracting sponsors, engaging with younger audiences and becoming a media platform in a new age of sports marketing

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children
Marketing
10 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages ...

Its food and refreshment brands will not use influencers who appeal to children under 16.