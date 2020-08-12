Spikes Asia brings awards forward to February 2021

Spikes Asia is moving to the first quarter of the year, starting in February 2021 with the 2021 Spikes Asia Awards, Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards and Young Spikes competitions. The organisers anticipate that the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity itself will return a year later, in February of 2022.

Judging for the 2021 Spikes Asia Awards, as well as the Tangrams Awards and Young Spikes competitions, will all take place in February, followed by an online announcement of the winners in place of a live ceremony.

In addition, Spikes Asia will launch the first Spikes Asia Creativity Report, which will present regional rankings and analysis of the 2021 winners.

“Our decision to bring the Spikes Awards forward to February was made in consultation with our community," said Atifa Silk, managing director at Haymarket Media Asia, which runs Spikes Asia in a joint venture with Cannes Lions organiser Ascential. "Our hope is that the move in date, along with the launch of the Spikes Asia Creativity Report, will support the APAC industry to benchmark their work at a regional level before Cannes Lions in June.”

Dates to note for the 2021 Spikes Awards are as follows:

September 2020: The Young Spikes Competition (Integrated and Film categories) will open to all creative young people aged 30 and below. Both competitions will be conducted fully online.

October 6, 2020: The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards @ Spikes will open for entries. The 2021 Awards will have an eligibility period of March 1, 2019 through January 21, 2021.

October 28, 2020: Entries for the Spikes Asia Awards will open. All categories will be included and the 2021 awards will have a longer than normal eligibility period in the first year, covering work from July 1, 2019 through January 31, 2021.

