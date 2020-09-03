Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA

Singapore’s The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has shaken up its leadership by hiring Sorcha John as managing partner while promoting Min Ng to general manager. Managing director Richard Bleasdale, meanwhile, will leave the agency.

John left Iris Singapore after 11 years of service, most recently as global director of Future Strategy, a role she took on earlier this year as Andy Cairns was named to take over her position as Singapore MD. Her role will be to work alongside the agency founders and TSLA's global partners at Mother to look at new specialties and approaches.

"TSLA is one of Asia's most formidable creative companies, so it's inspiring to be joining a leadership team at such a time of global flux, where bright, creative and multidisciplinary minds are needed more than ever," John told Campaign.

Ng, who has been at TSLA for just under six years, has extensive experience with brands such as Tiger Beer, Netflix, NHB and POSB. Both John and Ng will work alongside the indie agency’s existing leadership team in Singapore with a focus on the group’s growing creative footprint in Asia, together with Mother in Shanghai, New York, LA and London.

Bleasdale, who was at the creative outfit for just under 1.5 years, did not express future plans. “Time flies when you are having fun! It’s been a wonderful experience being part of TSLA. I’m happy to step back at a point where the agency has such positive momentum. As a huge fan of both Min and Sorcha, I know they are more than capable of leading the agency to even greater success,” he said.

Richard Bleasdale



TSLA founder Nicholas Ye said: “We are incredibly grateful to Richard who leaves us in a great place and continue to build on positive momentum with our team, our work and our family globally at Mother. We are fortunate to have both Sorcha and Min along on this ride and can’t wait to see what they’ll do here.”

Editor's note: This article was edited after publishing to add a direct comment and role description.