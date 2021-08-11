Digital Data News
Social media ad spend up by 50% globally year-on-year

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Growth driven by sharp recovery in the accommodation segment, which saw social media spending grow 104.7% YoY in Q2.

Source: Emplifi State of Social Media and CX Q2 2021

Methodology: Emplifi’s State of Social Media and CX report looks at trends in Q2 and uses data downloaded at the beginning of July. Southeast Asia data includes Brunei, Cambodia, Christmas Island, Cocos Islands, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

  • Global social ad spend saw a 50% YoY jump while the overall worldwide CPC grew by 85.1%. Marketers spent 49.9% more on Facebook and Instagram advertising globally compared to Q2 2020.
  • Among the most affected industries during the initial stages of the pandemic was accommodation, due to the lack of travel and other restrictions. But with the world reopening and people looking to get out, Accommodation brands increased social media spending, as the YoY growth in Q2 2021 was 104.7%.
  • Southeast Asia data shows ad spend on Facebook and Instagram increased 74.29% YoY during Q2 to $2,287.22 per ad account per month, while CPC grew 85.75%. In Singapore, social ad spend surged 106% YoY to $2,162.96 per ad account per month.
  • The number of posts with the hashtags #Pride and #PrideMonth from global brands more than doubled year-over-year in 2021, a clear indicator that brands are boosting their efforts to better connect with audiences through more empathetic messaging. In Southeast Asia, brands in Thailand, the Philippines and Australia led discussions on Pride Month with over 750 posts.
  • Facebook Live videos earned the highest number of organic post interactions and delivered three-times the engagement rates of standard videos globally, but account for less than 1% of branded posts.
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

