17 hours ago

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

The social media company announced senior regional hires including Saurabh Dangwal as head of global brands and Dan Heffernan as head of global agency.

From top left, clockwise: Saurabh Dangwal, Monisha Singh, Kelly Chiu, Dan Heffernan, Amanda Ang, Kanishk Khanna, Igor Lima
From top left, clockwise: Saurabh Dangwal, Monisha Singh, Kelly Chiu, Dan Heffernan, Amanda Ang, Kanishk Khanna, Igor Lima

Saurabh Dangwal has been hired as the head of global brands in APAC to drive business results for Snap’s global client partnerships across the region. He was formerly the head of global accounts for CPG brands in APAC at Google.

Dan Heffernan joins from Meta, where he spent eight years and was most recently in charge of the global business group for retail and CPG in Australia and New Zealand. Heffernan will take on the role of head of global agency in APAC, where he will develop strategies to grow Snap’s partnership with agencies through scaled education and commercial initiatives.

Igor Lima joins as head of global brands, tech, in APAC from Google, where he spent 14 years and last held the role of regional client lead for Google’s brands and products in APAC. He will partner with brands in the tech industry to drive results and digital innovation.

Kanishk Khanna will take on the role of director of media partnerships in APAC, and will collaborate with content and media organisations to drive engagement and empower them to meet their business goals.

Making up the rest of the new hires include Kelly Chiu, product marketing manager, Amanda Ang, as head of public policy for East Asia, aiding Snap’s government relations, and Monisha Singh, recruitment lead for APAC.

“The opportunities for Snap across the APAC region are tremendous. We continue to grow the team at a phenomenal rate, further increasing our capacity to deliver to brands, advertisers, and partners,” said Kathryn Carter, the general manager for Snap in APAC. “We are excited to continue building the momentum in each of our APAC markets with such a talented group of individuals."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

