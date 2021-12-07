PR News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Sling & Stone opens first SEA office in Singapore

Agency will especially focus on helping startups in this "innovation hub" globalise their businesses.

L-R: Ishina Sakhrani and Rajiv Menon, Sling & Stone Singapore
L-R: Ishina Sakhrani and Rajiv Menon, Sling & Stone Singapore

Sling & Stone, the PR agency acquired by VCCP in September 2021 for $40 million, has opened its first southeast Asia office in Singapore. This follows the Australia-based agency's expansion into New Zealand (2017) and the US (2018).

The agency reported that it already supports some SaaS (software as a service) and startup tech clients across Singapore and APAC. The addition of a team in Singapore will now help the agency's clients access local experts, it said. The new new team in Singapore includes Rajiv Menon, associate director, who joins from PRecious Communications, where he led the agency’s technology practice, and Ishina Sakhrani, account manager, who also previously worked with PRecious. 

Sling & Stone Singapore will be co-located with VCCP Singapore.

Vuki Vujasinovic, founder and CEO of Sling & Stone, said the firm's Singapore office would focus on startups in the region looking to globalise their businesses as well as multinationals looking to expand into Southeast Asia. "I’ve long admired the entrepreneurial spirit of Singaporean founders and startups," he said. "From the moment I first visited many years ago, I knew we had to have a Sling & Stone presence here one day."

Menon, Sling & Stone's associate director in Singapore, stated that the city-state's "innovation ecosystem" is maturing fast and now needs "specialised integrated communications support," which his agency could provide. "Our specialisation in unearthing and sharing compelling stories for the world’s most ambitious startups, scaleups and global tech brands makes us the perfect communications partner to support one of the fastest-growing innovation regions in the world," he claimed. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

2 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

5 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

7 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

8 Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head

9 Ogilvy starts sustainability practice; Andy Wilson to lead

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Jerone Larson, VCCP

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear
Advertising
Nov 4, 2021
Shauna Lewis

VCCP launches content creation studio Girl & Bear

VCCP snaps up global creative for Pret A Manger
Advertising
Jul 22, 2021
Sara Nelson

VCCP snaps up global creative for Pret A Manger

VCCP launches in Asia
PR
Oct 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

VCCP launches in Asia

Just Published

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact of ads’, research claims
Advertising
7 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact ...

Dentsu and Microsoft Advertising urge brands to communicate sustainability measures.

Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning and buying
Advertising
7 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning ...

Account, worth $600 million, will transfer from Mindshare in Q1 2022.

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year
Advertising
7 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks ...

'Work Your World' is an initiative that allows Publicis employees to work from another city where the company has an office for up to six weeks every year.

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

WPP agencies Ogilvy and Mindshare mark their return to AOY with 22 award wins for Southeast Asia, while TBWA retains the region's Creative Agency of the Year title.