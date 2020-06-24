Search
Jun 24, 2020
Watch: Snap Minis are part of the social media ecommerce revolution
VCCP's head of innovation explains how Snapchat's new feature that lets brands create micro-apps could shake up ecommerce.
May 25, 2020
Give me a compass, not a crystal ball
Don't obsess about what's going to change; think about the big ideas that remain stable.
Nov 19, 2019
This is what business-class feels like, according to Cathay Pacific
A global campaign by VCCP Singapore introduces the airline's revamped business-class offering.
Sep 19, 2019
England rugby stars become samurai in World Cup ad
THE WORK: England rugby heroes ask fans to be their 'armour' in spot for O2 by VCCP.
Jul 1, 2019
WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.
Nov 20, 2018
VCCP hires regional client lead
Lesley John joins new Singapore office.
