Watch: Snap Minis are part of the social media ecommerce revolution
Jun 24, 2020
Omar Oakes

VCCP's head of innovation explains how Snapchat's new feature that lets brands create micro-apps could shake up ecommerce.

Give me a compass, not a crystal ball
May 25, 2020
Charles Vallance

Don't obsess about what's going to change; think about the big ideas that remain stable.

This is what business-class feels like, according to Cathay Pacific
Nov 19, 2019
Ad Nut

A global campaign by VCCP Singapore introduces the airline's revamped business-class offering.

England rugby stars become samurai in World Cup ad
Sep 19, 2019
Jeremy Lee

THE WORK: England rugby heroes ask fans to be their 'armour' in spot for O2 by VCCP.

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Jul 1, 2019
Omar Oakes

Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.

VCCP hires regional client lead
Nov 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Lesley John joins new Singapore office.

