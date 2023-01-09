Singtel solves tech and customer service issues in 'hoppy' new year film

Ahead of Chinese New Year 2023, Singapore-based telco Singtel has launched a film called “Don’t Worry, Be Hoppy!”, in reference to the rabbit year of the Chinese zodiac calendar.

The film is the fourth instalment of Singtel’s CNY series. The previous films were “His Grandfather’s Road”, “My Grandmother’s House”, and “The Hunt For The Lucky Tiger”.

In the latest instalment, the film brings back rival families, the Angs and the Huangs, as they compete over the size of their televisions ahead of a much anticipated fictional new K-drama streaming series. However, panic sets in when the wireless network in both household goes down.

After they get in touch with their respective service providers, the family that has Singtel as a provider restores their connection seamlessly.

“Customer service lies at the heart of the Singtel customer experience and this film underscores our commitment to providing personalised, empathetic and accessible service to our customers,” said Anna Yip, the chief executive officer for consumer Singapore at Singtel.

“While the pandemic saw many consumers turn to digital channels for convenience, we know that our customers still value in-person onsite services when necessary and speedy resolutions to their issues and we are constantly striving to deliver to those expectations. We intend to keep investing in our people and processes to deliver a service quality that sets us apart from the competition.”

Singtel will also release a behind-the-scenes video on its customer care team to accompany the film the week before CNY.