SEA consumers to spend more ahead of Chinese New Year 2022: study

Source: This study by Milieu Insight was conducted on 1,000 respondents each from Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines who intend to celebrate Chinese New Year (CNY) this year. Screening questions were asked prior to find out if they were celebrating CNY for them to be eligible for this study. Fieldwork was conducted in December 2022.

Key findings:

Singaporeans are more likely to travel overseas during the CNY celebrations (83%), compared to their counterparts in the region

Shopping in-person for fashion is still the preferred choice among consumers in Singapore and Malaysia. In contrast, Filipino consumers prefer to do so online via marketplace ecommerce sites or brands/retailers' websites

Overall intention to spend across the various categories for this year remains largely unchanged from spending patterns last year, but 53% expect that their spending this year will be higher than the last, which could likely be due to inflation and increasing prices.

Among those that said their spending will be lower this year, 70% said that it is somewhat or to a large/very large extent due to inflation

Additional findings: