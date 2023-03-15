Digital News
Diana Bradley
3 days ago

Silicon Valley Bank deletes Twitter page

The move comes after the bank’s collapse.

ilicon Valley Bank has deleted its Twitter page @SVB_Financial.

Twitter users who visit the brand’s page are now greeted with a message that says, “This account doesn’t exist.”

It was not clear exactly when the page was deleted, but as recently as March 6, the bank tweeted about being included on Forbes’America’s Best Banks list, which was published in mid-February.

Representatives from Silicon Valley Bank were not immediately available for comment.

Silicon Valley Bank’s move comes after it collapsed Friday, producing the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. SVB was the 16th largest bank in the country. Activision Blizzard CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey noted that the bank’s fall "was largely driven by a communication collapse."

On Monday, former Fannie Mae head Tim Mayopoulos joined the company as CEO. Later that day, Mayopoulos wrote in a letter to clients that Silicon Valley Bank is “open and conducting business as usual,” adding that he wants to restore their confidence and support their companies at this time.

U.S. regulators on Sunday also shut down Signature Bank in a bid to prevent the spreading banking crisis; and Silvergate Capital, a central lender to the crypto industry, said last Wednesday that it would be winding down operations and liquidating its bank.

Source:
PRWeek

