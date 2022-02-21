PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Sandpiper opens health consultancy

The offering, launching in four markets, incorporates the firm's own health practice with that of recently acquired China-based consultancy North Head.

L-R: Saskia Kendall, Sarada Chellam, Robert Magyar
L-R: Saskia Kendall, Sarada Chellam, Robert Magyar

Sandpiper announced the launch of Sandpiper Health, a strategic communications and public affairs consultancy specialising in healthcare.

Leading the initial 30-person team of consultants in Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore, are directors Saskia Kendall and Sarada Chellam, based in Singapore, and Robert Magyar, based in Beijing. 

The consultancy combines Sandpiper’s existing, integrated Asia-Pacific health practice with the health practice of recently acquired China-based consultancy, North Head.

Sandpiper Health will provide services including corporate communications, patient advocacy, public affairs and policy development, as well as internal communications and social and digital strategies.

The consultancy launches with clients including pharmaceutical makers, medical device manufacturers, health insurers, health services groups, telemedicine startups and industry associations.

"Three years ago we founded our health practice in Asia Pacific with a vision to provide truly specialist counsel for healthcare and wellbeing-focused organisations across the region," Emma Smith, Sandpiper CEO, said in a release. "This has been very well received and with our recent acquisition of North Head, who has the largest and most experienced healthcare public affairs and communications team in mainland China, the timing is right to launch Sandpiper Health as a dedicated specialist consultancy.”

Chellam said the team puts patients at the heart of its work and will focus on helping healthcare companies work with stakeholders to provide solutions to the region's health challenges and develop programmes that can help people manage their health better and stay healthier for longer.

"Growing affluence, aging populations, and most acutely the COVID-19 pandemic continue to create complex environments that governments and healthcare companies must navigate in China and across the region," Magyar said. "Sandpiper Health has the local expertise and experience to help our clients understand patients, caregivers, and policymakers’ priorities and to align their businesses for growth."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

