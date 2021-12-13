PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Sandpiper opens New Zealand office

The office will be led by former Huawei comms officer Ed Brewster, now Sandpiper's director of New Zealand and international media.

Ed Brewster
Ed Brewster

Sandpiper Communications has opened a New Zealand office, which will support local organisations targeting international diversification and investment across APAC while also acting as a primary industries hub.

The office will be led by Ed Brewster, Sandpiper’s director of New Zealand and international media, with the support of Julia Walker, Sandpiper’s director of ESG and sustainability, and COO Kelly Johnston. Brewster has worked in corporate affairs both in-house and agency side for 25 years and previously led corporate affairs, public policy and media for Huawei in the UK, as well as managing international media relations for Huawei Group in London. 

Sandpiper's New Zealand office will be based in Hawke’s Bay, a food, agriculture and export hub, where Sandpiper claims it will be the only large agency to have an office. 
 
Sandpiper’s presence across Australia, Hong Kong, mainland China, and Southeast Asia gives the agency a platform to "help tell the stories of New Zealand companies to target growth and investment," Brewster noted  "While brand New Zealand is very strong, significant opportunities for local brands remain untapped, and we want to help close this gap.” The agency has about 100 people in Asia-Pacific and operates as one P&L across APAC. 
 
To support its planned expansion, Sandpiper has appointed Isabella Durant as a senior account executive in New Zealand, reporting to Brewster. Previously Durant was a radio reporter for Newshub, a independent news organisation in the country.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

1 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

2 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2021

5 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

6 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

7 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: South Asia

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

8 Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought to boost design offer

9 AKQA acquires BrewDog branding agency Made Thought

Ogilvy dominates APAC network awards at Campaign AOY

10 Ogilvy dominates APAC network awards at Campaign AOY

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2021: Elizabeth Chu, Sandpiper Communications
PR
Nov 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2021: Elizabeth Chu, Sandpiper ...

Bastion acquires Shine in New Zealand
Marketing
Nov 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

Bastion acquires Shine in New Zealand

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Australia / New ...

Happiness Saigon wants to make you miss your physical office a little less
Marketing
Sep 16, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Happiness Saigon wants to make you miss your ...

Just Published

After hiring DEI consultancy, Cannes Lions 'will have to follow up with action'
Marketing
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

After hiring DEI consultancy, Cannes Lions 'will ...

Abraham Abbi Asefaw, who called the organisation out in May after being removed as the only person of colour from the Dean's list of the Cannes Lions School, says consultancy is a "step in the right direction"—but wants to see more urgency.

Colleen DeCourcy retires as Wieden+Kennedy president
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Colleen DeCourcy retires as Wieden+Kennedy president

DeCourcy served as president and chief creative officer for three years.

Meta names Michelle Klein VP of global business marketing
Marketing
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Meta names Michelle Klein VP of global business ...

She will be responsible for developing and executing global marketing strategy for Meta for Business and its ads solutions.

Peloton capitalises on shock death in TV reboot
Marketing
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Peloton capitalises on shock death in TV reboot

After Sex and the City used a Peloton bike to kill off Mr Big, the exercise equipment brand has made it clear its bikes are safe to use, with a humorous reactive ad starring the same actor.