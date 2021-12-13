Sandpiper opens New Zealand office

Sandpiper Communications has opened a New Zealand office, which will support local organisations targeting international diversification and investment across APAC while also acting as a primary industries hub.

The office will be led by Ed Brewster, Sandpiper’s director of New Zealand and international media, with the support of Julia Walker, Sandpiper’s director of ESG and sustainability, and COO Kelly Johnston. Brewster has worked in corporate affairs both in-house and agency side for 25 years and previously led corporate affairs, public policy and media for Huawei in the UK, as well as managing international media relations for Huawei Group in London.

Sandpiper's New Zealand office will be based in Hawke’s Bay, a food, agriculture and export hub, where Sandpiper claims it will be the only large agency to have an office.

Sandpiper’s presence across Australia, Hong Kong, mainland China, and Southeast Asia gives the agency a platform to "help tell the stories of New Zealand companies to target growth and investment," Brewster noted "While brand New Zealand is very strong, significant opportunities for local brands remain untapped, and we want to help close this gap.” The agency has about 100 people in Asia-Pacific and operates as one P&L across APAC.