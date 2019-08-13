office

Bullying: the industry must face up to endemic problem
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

Bullying: the industry must face up to endemic problem

Bullying within the ad industry is endemic, a situation, some argue, compounded by a “soft” management style. So will the introspection brought about by Covid instil less tolerance of bad behaviour or leave people more vulnerable to it?

Snapchat to set up its first office in India
Aug 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

Snapchat to set up its first office in India

New unit will focus on expanding partnerships, engaging with creators and users, and servicing local advertisers.

Digitas opens in Thailand
Feb 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Digitas opens in Thailand

New agency absorbs two existing Publicis agencies in the market.

Best spaces to work: Smaato Singapore
Nov 23, 2018
Staff Writer

Best spaces to work: Smaato Singapore

Mobile ad platform taps California architect for its comfortable clean design of the new Singapore office, accentuated in white and pastel blue.

Best spaces to work: IPG Mediabrands APAC
Sep 7, 2018
Staff Reporters

Best spaces to work: IPG Mediabrands APAC

Initiative, UM and Reprise are co-mingled at the new digs in McDonald House.

Best spaces to work: Digitas, Arcade + Publicis.Sapient
Aug 31, 2018
Staff Reporters

Best spaces to work: Digitas, Arcade + Publicis.Sapient

The 'Power of One' shared office space for Digitas, Arcade and Publicis.Sapient is being tested at Collyer Quay in Singapore

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company