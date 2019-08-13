office
Bullying: the industry must face up to endemic problem
Bullying within the ad industry is endemic, a situation, some argue, compounded by a “soft” management style. So will the introspection brought about by Covid instil less tolerance of bad behaviour or leave people more vulnerable to it?
Snapchat to set up its first office in India
New unit will focus on expanding partnerships, engaging with creators and users, and servicing local advertisers.
Digitas opens in Thailand
New agency absorbs two existing Publicis agencies in the market.
Best spaces to work: Smaato Singapore
Mobile ad platform taps California architect for its comfortable clean design of the new Singapore office, accentuated in white and pastel blue.
Best spaces to work: IPG Mediabrands APAC
Initiative, UM and Reprise are co-mingled at the new digs in McDonald House.
Best spaces to work: Digitas, Arcade + Publicis.Sapient
The 'Power of One' shared office space for Digitas, Arcade and Publicis.Sapient is being tested at Collyer Quay in Singapore
