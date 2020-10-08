Samsung teams up with Olympian for fragrance ad parody

Samsung has moved into the fragrance sector with a new scent that celebrates one of life’s simple pleasures—fresh laundry.

The unisex fragrance, Freshly Laundered – Eco Edition, has been created to celebrate the launch of Samsung’s latest Ecobubble washing machine.

Promising to deliver notes of ‘clean sheets’ and ‘machine-powered freshness’, it was created by Sarah McCartney following research that found British consumers rate the smell of clean clothes as their favourite scent.

The fragrance contains four musks that evoke the smell* of a “fresh garden and fresh water, paired with aromas of lily of the valley”.

The bottle is a replica of the eco-friendly washing machine and will be available to the first purchasers of the new Ecobubble from Samsung's flagship 'experience space' in London’s King’s Cross.

Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock stars in a campaign that gently mocks traditional perfume ads, including Brad Pitt’s infamous commercials for Chanel No. 5.

Whitlock also puts his own spin on celebrated ads such as Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue commercial (originally starring David Gandy) and Versace’s 2014 campaign for Eros (see below).

Taylor Herring produced the content, which includes a hero ad spot, OOH, PR and digital content.

“The perfume smells amazing,” Whitlock said after finishing a pommel horse routine on top of the machine. "We athletes spend much of our working lives surrounded by sweaty kit, so we appreciate the refreshing smell of clean laundry more than most.

“This new Samsung machine is also an amazing piece of kit.”

Samsung Electronics head of marketing digital appliances Ruth Story said: “The UK has officially spoken: our favourite smell is fresh and clean laundry, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the launch of the Samsung Ecobubble with our very own bespoke perfume.”