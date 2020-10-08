Advertising The Work
Arvind Hickman
23 hours ago

Samsung teams up with Olympian for fragrance ad parody

Gymnast Max Whitlock is the face of a new fragrance intended to capture the essence of freshly laundered clothes in a campaign created by Taylor Herring.

Samsung teams up with Olympian for fragrance ad parody

Samsung has moved into the fragrance sector with a new scent that celebrates one of life’s simple pleasures—fresh laundry.

The unisex fragrance, Freshly Laundered – Eco Edition, has been created to celebrate the launch of Samsung’s latest Ecobubble washing machine.

Promising to deliver notes of ‘clean sheets’ and ‘machine-powered freshness’, it was created by Sarah McCartney following research that found British consumers rate the smell of clean clothes as their favourite scent.

The fragrance contains four musks that evoke the smell* of a “fresh garden and fresh water, paired with aromas of lily of the valley”.

The bottle is a replica of the eco-friendly washing machine and will be available to the first purchasers of the new Ecobubble from Samsung's flagship 'experience space' in London’s King’s Cross.

Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock stars in a campaign that gently mocks traditional perfume ads, including Brad Pitt’s infamous commercials for Chanel No. 5.

Whitlock also puts his own spin on celebrated ads such as Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue commercial (originally starring David Gandy) and Versace’s 2014 campaign for Eros (see below).

Taylor Herring produced the content, which includes a hero ad spot, OOH, PR and digital content.

“The perfume smells amazing,” Whitlock said after finishing a pommel horse routine on top of the machine. "We athletes spend much of our working lives surrounded by sweaty kit, so we appreciate the refreshing smell of clean laundry more than most.

“This new Samsung machine is also an amazing piece of kit.”

Samsung Electronics head of marketing digital appliances Ruth Story said: “The UK has officially spoken: our favourite smell is fresh and clean laundry, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the launch of the Samsung Ecobubble with our very own bespoke perfume.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

5 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

6 40 Under 40 opens for entries

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

8 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

9 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

10 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Related Articles

Delightful illusion promotes upcoming Samsung unveiling
Advertising
Jul 24, 2020
Ad Nut

Delightful illusion promotes upcoming Samsung unveiling

Nine years of unbroken reign for Asia’s favourite brand, Samsung
Stories
Jul 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Nine years of unbroken reign for Asia’s favourite ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Younghee Lee, Samsung
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Younghee Lee, Samsung

Samsung's 'Age of experience' is coming; resistance is futile
Advertising
Jun 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Samsung's 'Age of experience' is coming; resistance ...

Just Published

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

BBDO Bangkok creative chair to retire after 22 years

Highly awarded Suthisak Sucharittanonta—responsible for Thailand's first gold Cannes Lion in film—has been with BBDO Bangkok since 1998.

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen standout campaigns about mental health
Advertising
9 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Awareness, normalisation and empathy: A dozen ...

In honour of World Mental Health Day, we picked 12 of the best recent mental-health campaigns from APAC and beyond.

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific

INSPIRATION STATION: China and Japan won big at this year's Pentawards—the world's leading awards for packaging design. Have a look at winning work out of APAC.