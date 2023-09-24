News PR
Elizabeth Wiredu
22 hours ago

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

The scandal is a reminder of why legal and PR strategies must work closely together, a leading comms figure says.

(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The comedian, TV presenter and actor Russell Brand has been in the news for the past several days after allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse were made against him in a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Rather than responding to inquiries from journalists, Brand took to social media, sharing a video in which he vehemently denied the allegations.

Brand said he believed he was the subject of a “co-ordinated attack” and he was going to look into the matter because it was “very, very serious”.

PR agency MBC parted ways with Brand after the allegations. The agency confirmed it had worked with him over the past year “on a very informal basis” before it resigned at the weekend (16-17 September).

Respected entertainment PR Julian Henry, who is the global head of communication at XIX Entertainment, told PRWeek: “There’s very little a crisis PR expert can do for Russell Brand right now. Twenty years ago he was treated for his addictions but the startling revelations last weekend suggest a sustained pattern of abusing women since then and that, as Harvey Weinstein will know, is a road of no return. [MBC co-founder] Barbara Charone was right to resign. I wouldn’t rep him either.

“Brand’s legal team will probably argue on the basis of consent, but much of what’s been revealed will have been so unpleasant it’s hard to see a way back.

“This case reminds us why legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand to protect public entertainment figures from their own behaviour patterns. The problem here was not the women or the media; it was Brand himself. It would have taken a strong PR voice to counter a man of his self-conviction, but this would have been the only way to avert the implosion of his career that we’ve witnessed over the last few days.

“We can expect growth in this sector of the PR Industry over the next few years as others are called to account for previous misdemeanours.”

Henry added: “It now looks like Brand’s recent promotion of daft causes was a protection strategy designed to frame any media attacks as the establishment ‘’aving a go’. No. A few crazies will always support Russell Brand. But as far as the mainstream is concerned, it’s game over.”

Separately, speaking on the When It Hits the Fan podcast, former Sun editor David Yelland also discussed the case. Asked if this is the end of the road professionally and reputationally for Brand, Yelland – who now runs comms advisory firm Kitchen Table Partners – said: “You would think so. But he will think he can defy gravity. And the reason he will think that is that other people are doing it; have done it and are doing it.

“So Russell Brand may look at that and think: ‘Actually, when it all dies down, I can carry on.’”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

2 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

3 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

4 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

5 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

6 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?

8 The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?

Internal communications takes center stage in Google antitrust trial

9 Internal communications takes center stage in Google antitrust trial

Former Lazada and Amazon senior exec joins Athletic Greens

10 Former Lazada and Amazon senior exec joins Athletic Greens

Related Articles

YouTube blocks Russell Brand from receiving ad income from his channel
Sep 20, 2023
Will Green

YouTube blocks Russell Brand from receiving ad ...

Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations against actor
Dec 19, 2021
Diana Bradley

Peloton halts promotion of Chris Noth ad after ...

‘It’s time to talk about the other side of Cannes’
Jun 16, 2022
Anonymous

‘It’s time to talk about the other side of Cannes’

Watch how a woman’s self-worth chips away after sexual assault
Apr 29, 2020
Ad Nut

Watch how a woman’s self-worth chips away after ...

Just Published

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix
6 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated...

Clearly innovation at F1 isn’t just limited to what’s under the hood—it extends to every aspect of the sport, including the way in which champions are celebrated.

Cultural competency is critical to creative success in Asia
8 hours ago
Rich Akers

Cultural competency is critical to creative success ...

Whatever Hollywood may think, Asia is not a monolith. Rather, it's an incredibly complex region—home to 51 countries and over 2,300 languages. Mash's Rich Akers shares why what works for one Asian country may not work for another, and how brands can avoid partaking in what he terms as 'creative colonialism'.

Tecno's global CMO on how to build a global brand with local storytelling
8 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Tecno's global CMO on how to build a global brand ...

From traveling around the world to better understand local consumers, and adapting to the ever-changing needs of Gen Z, Chinese mobile brand Tecno's global CMO Laury Longfei Bai shares why he'll "stop at nothing” to build a global brand.

Report: Gen X is largely ignored by brands despite being the most loyal consumer group
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Report: Gen X is largely ignored by brands despite ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report by Wavemaker finds that by overlooking Gen X (people aged 45-60) brands are missing out on a multi-trillion-dollar market.