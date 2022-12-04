RNIB and Coca-Cola release accessible packaging for Christmas

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has teamed up with Coca-Cola to create accessible packaging for blind and partially sighted people.



Inspired by The & Partnership's 2021 "What'sIn store" campaign for RNIB, the multipacks are part of a trial with Coca-Cola Great Britain and feature NaviLens technology.



The technology comes in the form of apps, NaviLens and NaviLens GO, and enables blind and partially sighted shoppers to access key product information using their smartphone.



A unique on-pack code, which can be detected at a greater distance than a standard QR code, can be scanned and enable the user’s phone to play back labelling information.

"Something as simple and essential as shopping should be accessible to all. But the world isn’t designed for everyone," Micky Tudor, chief creative officer and partner at The & Partnership, said.

"That is why our 'Packcessible' campaign has been so important for the blind and partially sighted community. We can’t wait for all packaging to follow Coca-Cola’s suit.



"It is a rare but powerful thing when creativity is more than just communication but actually shapes the world we live in for the better."



The push follows RNIB’s 2021 campaign “WhatsIn store”, a pop-up store in Hammersmith filled with inaccessible packaging that put shoppers in the shoes of someone with sight loss.

It was created by Helen Rogerson, Adam Jackson and Ted Price. Jonty Toosey directed the film.

Laura Moon, senior brand manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “As we continue to make our drinks available and accessible to everyone, we are extremely pleased to partner with RNIB to support blind and partially sighted people find out more information about Coca-Cola and the options available to them on shelf.”



The campaign follows The & Partnership’s film for RNIB in October called “See the person”, which challenged misconceptions of sight loss and earned a Campaign Pick of the Week.

The & Partnership has worked with RNIB on multiple design projects, including a braille newspaper cover and an accessible pregnancy test.