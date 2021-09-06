Country Rankings Analysis
Minnie Wang
2 days ago

Rewarding loyalty helps brands make gains in Hong Kong's top local brands ranking

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Rewards programmes and savvy online marketing allows brands to break new ground in an otherwise stable list of local brands in Hong Kong.

Rewarding loyalty helps brands make gains in Hong Kong's top local brands ranking

Hong Kongers are loyal to their local brands. The list, a mixture of food and beverage companies, retailers and banks, bakeries and public services, has remained relatively stable in 2021, according to Campaign's and NielsenIQ's Asia's Top 1000 Brands report. By comparison, the top 100 list was in a state of flux.

The strongest local brands are interconnected with people’s daily lives. ParknShop, under AS Watsons Group, has dominated the list for three consecutive years. Lee Kam Kee has moved up three places to 3rd place.

As Watsons dropped four places to 9th. Wellcome, under Dairy Farm, now the DFI Retail Group, moved from 10th to 6th. Garden Bakery, which supplies almost all the city's restaurants and caterers, moved up one place and replaced Cheung Kong Holdings at 7th place.

Last year, HKTVMall became an exceptional example of rising ecommerce business in Hong Kong. However, this year, the brand moved from 4th to 5th. 

Two brands were pushed from the top 10 list of Hong Kong's strongest local brands—Cheung Kong Holdings and Cathay Pacific.

Dairy Farm took over the 9th slot from Cathay Pacific. Almost a year ago, Dairy Farm initiated a large-scale marketing and rewards programme, Yuu. More than 50% of the Hong Kong population registered for the reward programme within the first three months, and Yuu became the most downloaded app in the market. Under the Yuu program, Mannings also moved up on the Hong Kong Top 100 and strongest local brands list. Maxim's jumped up six places from 19th to 13th. 

Working together with M&C Saatchi Spencer Hong Kong (see details in M&C Saatchi's 2021 Agency Report Card), the Yuu rewards programme won three awards for Campaign’s Events Marketing Awards in March 2021, including a Silver for best content marketing, a Gold for best integrated marketing gold, and a Gold for best launch.

While a successful campaign can raise brand awareness, Royce Yuen, co-CEO of MaLogic and visiting associate professor at the University of Hong Kong Business School, believes that long-term brand performance relies on "delivering, not just making promises".

"A brand will be less vulnerable if it has established a strong bond with its stakeholders and is less affected by any competitive moves," Yuen noted.

Yuen went on to explain that retail brands "are more visible and hence may occupy a higher position in our top-of-mind awareness in general".

"However, branding is a complex topic that cannot be measured linearly. Some brands are catered to fulfil our basic needs, while there are brands that play a critical role when we pursuing a higher level of purpose in life," he explained.

This year, we have also witnessed more Hong Kong local brands moving up along the list. MTR, Amoy, Octopus Card and Wing Wah are new entrants among the top 20, replacing 759 Store, Red A, CSL and Cafe de Coral. 

Local brands have stepped up their digital game in the past year, using techniques such as livestreaming in ecommerce and influencer marketing to generate sales and increase their popularity, explained Ivy Wong, founder and CEO of VS Media.

"We've done a lot of livestreaming campaigns with local brands, and we can actually see a very big increase in online sales in Hong Kong," Wong said. "Livestreaming is becoming a very good tool for marketers in Hong Kong to build brand awareness, achieve sales goals, and realise conversion."

Short video and livestreaming also lower the costs and barriers for local brands to tap into a larger market, such as mainland China.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Letter from the editors

5 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

7 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

8 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Hong Kong's Top 100: Brands with deeper digital connection dominate
Country Rankings
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Hong Kong's Top 100: Brands with deeper digital ...

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort
Marketing
Aug 16, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek ...

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Technology is key for Hong Kong brands' evolution
Country Rankings
Aug 3, 2020
Carol Huang

Technology is key for Hong Kong brands' evolution

Just Published

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu India
News
30 minutes ago
Campaign India Team

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu ...

Nayak was president of Posterscope in APAC and MD for the Indian operations

Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’
Advertising
44 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’

Los Angeles-based Cashmere joins Martin Sorrell’s digital agency group.

Why we’re still getting representation wrong, and how to get it right
Marketing
55 minutes ago
Rich Miles

Why we’re still getting representation wrong, and ...

Diversity is being tokenistically included in campaigns but authenticity is still being excluded in so many of them.

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant
Marketing
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant

Those who are skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine or refuse to get one altogether are politically disengaged, and therefore best reached through unconventional channels.