News Advertising Media Marketing
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

Publicis was top-performing agency stock in 2023 with 41% share price leap

French group cements status as most valuable agency holding company among global peers.

Publicis Groupe: has a market cap of €21.4bn
Publicis Groupe: has a market cap of €21.4bn
Publicis Groupe’s share price jumped 41% last year, outperforming all of its main rivals and cementing its position as the world’s most valuable agency group.
 
Investors backed Arthur Sadoun, the chief executive, after the French agency group raised its annual revenue forecast three times and took market share during 2023 – even as some of its peers, including Dentsu, IPG and WPP, cut guidance, which they blamed on a slowdown in spend by tech clients.
 
Publicis shares hit an all-time high above €84 at the end of December 2023, giving the company a stock market capitalisation of about €21.4bn (£18.4bn or $23.4bn).
 
Total shareholder return (TSR) – a key measure for investors because it includes dividends and share buybacks – was up 47%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
 
Omnicom was the next best performer of the large agency groups, with its share price up 4% at about $86 and its TSR up 10% in 2023.
 
The US-listed group was valued at $17bn, which was roughly in line with a year earlier when it was the world’s most valuable agency group, but it slipped to second place in terms of market cap because of Publicis’ stronger performance in 2023.
 
IPG’s stock price ended the year in negative territory with a 3% decline to about $32, although TSR increased 1.6%. The US group was valued at over $12bn.
 
Britain’s WPP had another underwhelming year as the share price fell nearly 10% to 753p and TSR was down 4%.
 
In a sign of the changing fortunes of the big four groups, WPP is worth less than half of Publicis Groupe, with a market cap of about £8bn or around $10.5bn.
 
WPP, which used to be the world’s most valuable agency group – with a £24bn market cap and a £19 share price in 2017 – has dropped to fourth place.
 
Publicis first overtook its rivals to become the most valuable agency group in 2021 and it has subsequently vied with Omnicom for the crown.
 
Several other groups had mixed fortunes in 2023.
 
Japan’s Dentsu suffered a 12% share price decline to about ¥3,600 after posting the worst organic revenue growth of the peer group in the first three quarters of 2023.
 
By contrast, the stock price of Vivendi, the owner of Havas, ended the year up 7% at €9.70 as investors welcomed the French conglomerate’s announcement in December that it plans to break itself up and spin off assets, including its agency business.
 
US-based Stagwell, one of a new breed of “challenger” agency groups, saw its stock price increase 6% to about $6.60.
 
But Britain’s S4 Capital, another challenger business, had a poor year as the share price plunged 72% to 53p after Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder, cut forecasts.
 
S4 Capital’s valuation has nosedived from about £4.5bn at its peak in autumn 2021, when the stock was trading above 800p, to around £300m by the end of 2023.
 
Analysts say investors have shunned London-listed stocks in recent years in the wake of Brexit and other economic factors.
 
The UK stock market has “lagged” global peers and “suffered from sustained equity market outflows”, according to Panmure Gordon, a stockbroker, in its outlook for 2024.
Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

1 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

2 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

3 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

4 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

5 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

6 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

7 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

8 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

9 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

10 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

Related Articles

Santa is diagnosed with cancer in Publicis ad for treatment centre
Dec 18, 2023
Marianne Calnan

Santa is diagnosed with cancer in Publicis ad for ...

Publicis Creative hires Susie Nam as US CEO as Andrew Swinand departs
Dec 5, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Publicis Creative hires Susie Nam as US CEO as ...

Publicis expands 'Working With Cancer’ initiative in Asia with Philippines launch
Nov 9, 2023
Staff Reporters

Publicis expands 'Working With Cancer’ initiative ...

Publicis promotes Loris Nold to global CFO as Demet Ikiler takes over as EMEA CEO
The Information
Nov 17, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Publicis promotes Loris Nold to global CFO as Demet ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: HSBC, Indofood and Kia among biggest media moves
9 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: HSBC, Indofood and ...

Meanwhile, two of the ‘big six’ holding groups buck the trend in creative by boosting activity.

Mastercard and Westpac create a movie without pictures
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Mastercard and Westpac create a movie without pictures

Touch, a film by Mastercard and Westpac, does not have pictures and embraces cinematic experience through sound.

Global veteran CMO Betsey Chung announced as chair judge for Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards 2023
10 hours ago
Jennifer Small

Global veteran CMO Betsey Chung announced as chair ...

Campaign's coveted Global Agency of the Year Awards are like no other. This year, global veteran chief marketing officer Betsey Chung will lead the jury. Here, she tells Campaign why these awards are significant in today’s economic climate and the prize they deliver to those who enter.

90% of crises in the automotive industry are predictable: Nissan’s Lavanya Wadgaonkar
11 hours ago
Anupama Sajeet

90% of crises in the automotive industry are ...

The global vice president of communications at Nissan shared insights on tactfully handling PR flare-ups and communications crises in the digital era, whilst also championing DEI and more, during her India visit