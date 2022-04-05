Advertising News
Rahul Sachitanand
2 days ago

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Lukasz Roszczyc has stepped down as CEO and media leader Francois Goddet will return to Europe midyear, to be replaced by Kate Bayona-Garcia and Vineeth Dhruvan, respectively.

(From left to right) Kate Bayona-Garcia, Vineeth Dhruvan, Anish Kotian and Hoang Thi Mai Huong.
(From left to right) Kate Bayona-Garcia, Vineeth Dhruvan, Anish Kotian and Hoang Thi Mai Huong.

Publicis Groupe Vietnam has made a series of leadership changes, highlighted by internal promotions, to fill gaps created by the departure of top leaders in the market. Lukasz Roszczyc has stepped down as Publicis Groupe CEO to look at opportunities outside the industry and Francois Goddet, the CEO of Publicis Media in Vietnam, returns to Europe midyear.

Effective May 1, Kate Bayona-Garcia will replace Roszczyc as CEO of Publicis Groupe Vietnam. She has been in Vietnam starting out at Leo Burnett and over time led all creative services across Publicis in the market. Meanwhile, Goddet will be succeeded by Vineeth Dhruvan who will step up to become the CEO of Publicis Groupe Media in Vietnam. Dhruvan, who was managing director previously, has been with the network in Vietnam since 2012.

As part of this leadership shuffle, Publicis Groupe will also promote Anish Kotian to become managing director of Creative Services for Publicis Groupe Vietnam from his previous role as deputy managing director. Kotian has been with the network in Vietnam for the past three years, and with Publicis Groupe since 2013 including a stint with BBH in India.

According to a statement, the team management team will continue to be overseen by Publicis Vietnam chairperson Hoang Thi Mai Huong. Bayona-Garcia will report to Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore & Southeast Asia. Dhruvan and Kotian will report to Bayona-Garcia.

Chairperson Huong reposed her faith in the new management team, stating she had “complete confidence” in them. She was the founder of Venus Communications, which was acquired by Publicis’ MSL in in 2016.

The promotions of these leaders is testament to the strength of the Vietnam business built by Roszczyc and Goddet, said Randhawa, in a statement. “Lukasz has made the Groupe in Vietnam an absolute powerhouse over the past decade,” she added.  

The outgoing CEO has lifted the market’s profile with Agency of the Year wins, new business growth and launched new practices, she noted.  “But perhaps the best testament to his leadership lies in his ability to groom the next chapter of Publicis Groupe Vietnam leadership from within,” she said.  “Together with Lukasz, Francois has transformed our media practice in market to now lead some of the biggest media relationships leaving his own indelible mark on Vietnam.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

4 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

5 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

10 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Related Articles

Heineken asks whether pandemic romance can survive the end of lockdown
Advertising
Nov 16, 2021
Ad Nut

Heineken asks whether pandemic romance can survive ...

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?
Analysis
Jan 6, 2022
Adina-Laura Achim

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win
Media
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Wavemaker appoints global investment and HR chiefs to 'diverse' leadership team
Media
Sep 23, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Wavemaker appoints global investment and HR chiefs ...

Just Published

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win
Media
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

The account moves from Mindshare to a dedicated Publicis Groupe unit, led by Zenith, that will handle planning and buying for all the company's beverage and food brands for three years.

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy
Media
9 hours ago
Eric Berger

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy

It’s the first among major platforms to create a policy specific to climate misinformation.

Meet Poizon, China’s latest ecommerce platform
Analysis
9 hours ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Meet Poizon, China’s latest ecommerce platform

An emerging content-to-commerce marketplace, Poizon is a gateway to young Chinese shoppers. How can luxury houses navigate this platform?