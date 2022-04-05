Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Publicis Groupe Vietnam has made a series of leadership changes, highlighted by internal promotions, to fill gaps created by the departure of top leaders in the market. Lukasz Roszczyc has stepped down as Publicis Groupe CEO to look at opportunities outside the industry and Francois Goddet, the CEO of Publicis Media in Vietnam, returns to Europe midyear.

Effective May 1, Kate Bayona-Garcia will replace Roszczyc as CEO of Publicis Groupe Vietnam. She has been in Vietnam starting out at Leo Burnett and over time led all creative services across Publicis in the market. Meanwhile, Goddet will be succeeded by Vineeth Dhruvan who will step up to become the CEO of Publicis Groupe Media in Vietnam. Dhruvan, who was managing director previously, has been with the network in Vietnam since 2012.

As part of this leadership shuffle, Publicis Groupe will also promote Anish Kotian to become managing director of Creative Services for Publicis Groupe Vietnam from his previous role as deputy managing director. Kotian has been with the network in Vietnam for the past three years, and with Publicis Groupe since 2013 including a stint with BBH in India.

According to a statement, the team management team will continue to be overseen by Publicis Vietnam chairperson Hoang Thi Mai Huong. Bayona-Garcia will report to Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore & Southeast Asia. Dhruvan and Kotian will report to Bayona-Garcia.

Chairperson Huong reposed her faith in the new management team, stating she had “complete confidence” in them. She was the founder of Venus Communications, which was acquired by Publicis’ MSL in in 2016.

The promotions of these leaders is testament to the strength of the Vietnam business built by Roszczyc and Goddet, said Randhawa, in a statement. “Lukasz has made the Groupe in Vietnam an absolute powerhouse over the past decade,” she added.

The outgoing CEO has lifted the market’s profile with Agency of the Year wins, new business growth and launched new practices, she noted. “But perhaps the best testament to his leadership lies in his ability to groom the next chapter of Publicis Groupe Vietnam leadership from within,” she said. “Together with Lukasz, Francois has transformed our media practice in market to now lead some of the biggest media relationships leaving his own indelible mark on Vietnam.”