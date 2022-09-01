Digital Media News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Publicis' Ian Loon takes on additional role of chief transformation officer

In taking on this role, Loon is tasked with accelerating and scaling initiatives that have been launched across Southeast Asia.

Ian Loon
Ian Loon

Publicis Southeast Asia has given Ian Loon the additional role of chief transformation officer to oversee its technology centres of excellence hubs and its initiatives.  

Loon will retain his current role of chief executive officer of media and digital for Singapore, and will now also focus on the holding company’s transformation efforts beyond the Singapore market. 

He will continue to report to Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia. He will also work closely with both the Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia market CEOs and the product and solutions leadership across Publicis. 

“Ian has built a stellar operation in Singapore not just in terms of the sheer extent of capabilities but also the followership he has developed when it comes to talent. He is obsessed by what the future of our business looks like to better serve clients and give our talent a greater voice in shaping the future of the industry,” said Randhawa. 

“It has been a joy to partner with him to imagine the future and with this appointment, I can only see our ambition accelerate.” 

