Publicis Media changes Singapore CEO
Feb 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis Media changes Singapore CEO

Ian Loon promoted to Groupe level leader as Gareth Mulryan leaves Singapore for future role within Publicis.

CES 2015: Technology will not replace humans
Jan 13, 2015
Ian Loon

CES 2015: Technology will not replace humans

The Consumer Electronics Show gave Ian Loon of SMG much to reflect on while spending 50 hours between the airports of Singapore and Las Vegas last week.

Five things you need to know about: Mobile Marketing in 2010
Apr 22, 2010
Ian Loon

Five things you need to know about: Mobile Marketing in 2010

The industry might have grown tired after a decade of 'the next big thing' crying wolf - but signs clearly indicate that it has started to move towards its tipping point with the increasing penetration of smart phones and affordable data plans. Ian Loon (pictured), digital lead for tech practice group (Asia) at Starcom Singapore gives five take-outs for mobile marketing in 2010

