News Advertising
Sabrina Sanchez
23 hours ago

Publicis Creative hires Susie Nam as US CEO as Andrew Swinand departs

The former Droga5 CEO replaces the Publicis exec, who will leave in the spring.

(L-R) Susie Nam and Andrew Swinand. (Photos used with permission)
(L-R) Susie Nam and Andrew Swinand. (Photos used with permission)

Publicis Creative has tapped ex-Droga5 CEO Susie Nam as its U.S. CEO as Andrew Swinand leaves the role to “pursue other opportunities,” according to a spokesperson.

Swinand, who is currently CEO of Publicis Creative U.S. and Leo Burnett, will depart in the spring. He has been with Publicis Groupe for six years, joining in 2017 as CEO of Leo Burnett and adding oversight of all of Publicis Creative in 2021.

Nam will step into the role on Monday (Dec. 4), co-leading alongside Swinand for her first few months on the job. She will oversee the business for all Publicis U.S. agencies including Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Fallon, BBH, Team One, The Community and Turner Duckworth. 

She will report to Publicis Groupe’s chief strategy officer Carla Serrano. 

Nam joins Publicis after exiting her post as Droga5 Americas CEO in May. At the time of her departure, she had been at Droga5 for 15 years, joining only three years after the agency was founded. 

She had served as CEO of Americas since November 2021, two years after the agency was acquired by Accenture Interactive, and was replaced by Dan Gonda, the former president of Droga5 New York.

At the time of her departure, Droga5 had undergone several leadership changes, including exits by a handful of senior executives since the acquisition by Accenture such as Droga5’s co-chief creative officer, Tim Gordon, who left in July 2022 after 14 years at the agency. His counterpart, Felix Richter, left for Mother London in March 2022 after 11 years. Other turnover included Droga5 London’s CCO Dave Kolbusz, who left after a seven year tenure, and Jonny Bauer, Droga’s former global chief strategy officer, who departed after 13 years.

Nam nor Swinand were not available for additional comment.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

2 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

4 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

5 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

7 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

10 Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

Related Articles

Publicis expands 'Working With Cancer’ initiative in Asia with Philippines launch
Nov 9, 2023
Staff Reporters

Publicis expands 'Working With Cancer’ initiative ...

Publicis promotes Loris Nold to global CFO as Demet Ikiler takes over as EMEA CEO
The Information
Nov 17, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Publicis promotes Loris Nold to global CFO as Demet ...

Publicis continues hot streak as it upgrades Q3 forecast and ‘gains market share'
Oct 13, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Publicis continues hot streak as it upgrades Q3 ...

Top investor David Herro on WPP vs Publicis and why he's keeping faith in agencies
Oct 11, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Top investor David Herro on WPP vs Publicis and why ...

Just Published

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China

Catch all the winners from the Greater China region of Campaign's 2023 Agency of the Year awards.

Spotify lays off 17% of workforce amid cost-cutting drive
8 hours ago
Reem Makari

Spotify lays off 17% of workforce amid cost-cutting ...

CEO Daniel Ek says cuts will ensure company is “right-sized” for future challenges.

Dentsu X appoints new global brand president
8 hours ago
Ben Bold

Dentsu X appoints new global brand president

Shenda Loughnane was global MD at sister agency iProspect.

Prasanth Kumar re-elected as president of AAAI
8 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Prasanth Kumar re-elected as president of AAAI

Rana Barua continues as vice president